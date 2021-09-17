Why You Need to Buy the Apple Watch Series 6 Today

When they first arrived on the scene, smartwatches were a tough sell for most people. Why would you want a smaller version of your smartphone on your wrist? Yeah, they did some cool things, and the OG Apple Watch certainly changed the game, but for many, understandably, it’s difficult to justify that purchase. Over time, they’ve grown more and more capable, with new features and functionality such as heart-rate tracking, built-in GPS, and so on. They’re definitely more attractive now than they ever were, especially if you’re a health and fitness buff.

Some of the best smartwatches, however, are not cheap, like the Apple Watch, which has become “best in class” with only a handful of worthy competitors — there are some! When a deal drops, though, it’s the perfect opportunity to nab Apple’s wearable for a great price.

That’s precisely what’s going on at Amazon right now, which has the Apple Watch Series 6 discounted by $70 or more. The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) with a gold aluminum case and Pink Sand sport band is $329 with free shipping, which is $70 off. The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) with a red aluminum case and red sport band is also discounted at $319 with free shipping, which is over $80 off. Both are awesome deals for the latest version of Apple’s smartwatch. You can check those out below, or read on to find out more and to see our breakdown of why you might want one!

What Can the Apple Watch Do for You?

It is a smartwatch first, so the most relevant feature is the option to have texts, apps, email, and call notifications on your wrist. It may not seem so, but it’s super convenient because you don’t have to keep your phone on your person at all times. If you leave it on the charger, for example, you can still see who’s texting and calling.

Compared to the Series 5 and Apple Watch SE, the new Series 6 model has a faster processor — which offers a 20% boost in performance — blood oxygen measurements, and ECG support. It also has a much-improved always-on display, meaning the screen stays on at all times while you’re wearing it, showing the time and critical details. The always-on display, which is also available in the Series 5 models, makes it feel like a traditional watch. The screen is also brighter and more vibrant, which is always a welcome improvement.

Of course, Apple’s fitness support is awesome, too. You can use what’s available out of the box or sign up for Apple’s Fitness+ service to access more advanced experiences. For example, you can follow along with “world-class” workouts on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, and then track all your stats with your watch! Don’t worry if you’re not big on exercise; there are still a lot of useful features, like the ECG and blood oxygen measurements. You can also track things like calories burned and the distance you’ve walked or run, and check a whole bunch of other information — like local surfing forecasts, stargazing conditions, and the current elevation. Apple Pay allows you to pay for goods and services using your watch, but the point-of-sale system will need to allow for it. Siri and Maps are also available directly on the Apple Watch. It’s a powerhouse, no doubt.

At the risk of sounding promotional, we’re just scratching the surface in terms of what the Apple Watch can do. You can personalize the face, the band, and even some of the installed apps. You can get as crazy with it as you want — or not, and just stick with all the stock settings. Don’t forget, you can grab it for $70 off or more in select colors from Amazon right now.

