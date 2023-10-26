 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

American Giant, design legend Dave Ortiz create reversible clothing collection

It's about vulnerability, honesty, and being all good

Mark McKee
By
Inside Out concept
American Giant

Dave Ortiz is a personality and an aura all his own. He is a staple in men’s fashion with his contributions to ZooYork and the unforgettable Air Max 90 “Bacon.” When you meet him, the first thing you see and feel are his colors. His brightness can light up any room and any conversation simply because he exists. If you look at the art he has made as a well-known New York colorist working in paintings, screen printing, and drawing, you see colors, shapes, and a feast for the eyes at every stop of his exhibition. That is why his collaboration with American Giant, titled Inside Out, strikes you as something odd and somehow satisfying.

American Giant is known for a few things. One, it is American made and works to create jobs and improve communities everywhere it goes. Two, it is high-quality, elevated basics. It doesn’t go crazy with bright colors and patterns. These are simple staples that every man should have in their wardrobe to build on. So how does an artist dedicated to bright colors and striking imagery work with a company known for solids? We sat down with Dave to discuss that very thing as he talked to us about his collection with American Giant.

Recommended Videos

“For me, the solid basic is the staple item,” the fashion legend said. “When I was younger (and obviously I still do), I liked wild and crazy patterns. But when you get older, in your 30s and 40s, you want to move away from those things. You want a basic staple you can go out in and be comfortable and wear, but it isn’t screaming a whole lot of ‘Look at me!’ You are buying into the quality. That is what (American Giant) does great. I have been blown away by them.”

Inside Out green sweats
American Giant

It is simple in its design

Oftentimes, fashion brands need to go above and beyond in an attempt to set themselves apart from their competition. They go brighter, softer, more luxurious, wilder patterns. What the result ends up being is something that goes in and out of trends quicker than you can break them in.

Related

The beauty of the collaboration is the simplicity of its design. Dave told us it was about taking what the company already has and turning it inside out. He speaks about how he always wore his sweatshirts inside out because that is simply the way he liked to wear them. This line offers you a choice. With tags on the inside and the outside, you can wear these however you feel works best for your style.

Inside Out sweatshirt in orange
American Giant

Inside Out has a message

“Vulnerability, honesty, and functionality,” Dave said about his new line with American Giant. “That’s it. I don’t have to explain anything.” He goes on to describe the deeper meaning of his line. “This collection is about vulnerability, functionality, and being honest. One can’t be beautiful if their insides aren’t beautiful.” The Inside Out collection from American Giant puts its insides on display for all to see, encouraging all of us to bare our souls. To let others see the real us and express ourselves with one of the best additions to men’s fall fashion in 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Modelo-UNKNWN Collection Drops, Wrapping Fighting Spirits Collection
Modelo and UNKNWN's 'Fighting Spirits' collection with paint-splattered cargo pants, a custom patched and blue-and-white-plaid button-down.

You probably missed the Dec. 3 UNKNWN Art Week opening party in Miami, but you can still join the fun after Modelo dropped the fifth release in its Fighting Spirits collection. 

This set of high-fashion streetwear collaborations in Fighting Spirits was sewn by fine art houses and high-end designers from major U.S. cities — five clothing lines with five partners across five U.S. cities over the last five months, from July to now. Modelo founded the series that champions local brands and designers who uplift the community’s fighting spirit. This includes Modelo's most recent December drop with Miami’s UNKNWN.

Read more
Tall Paul and His Clothing Tips for Tall Men
Tall Paul mens fashion.

When it comes to fashion, we all have our preferences. Maybe we need wider shoes than the typical ones on the market, maybe we need pants with a waistline larger than what is typically found in stores, maybe we only choose certain color shirts because of how it looks on our complexion. I’m sure you can name other common ones not mentioned. What about men who need certain clothes because they’re really, really tall? It’s not an issue that you hear all that often, but it is an issue. This is where Tall Paul comes into play. Tall Paul is the leading tall men’s fashion blog in the industry. It’s a site that offers tips on how to make clothes fit your (insert tall man here) body better, seasonal style inspiration, and brand reviews. Click here for the ultimate tall men jean guide for your shopping and wearing peace of mind.
Who is Tall Paul?

Yes, there is a face and a whole tall human body behind the name Tall Paul. Paul is a 36-year-old male who also happens to be 6’7” tall and weighs 230 pounds. To sum things up, he’s a really tall, lean man that has faced difficulty finding clothes that fit him right since about the age of 12. The vision all started from the stress and anxiety Paul felt shopping as a teenager with his mom because he could never find any clothing. “This is really what started this vision of creating Tall Paul and creating a site to help others who also feel stress and anxiety. Sometimes it’s depressing just feeling like we can't fit in, and it becomes such a burden when you go shopping,” says Paul. It would take Paul hours and hours in a mall going to stores and picking through every single piece of clothing, just in case one shirt or pair of pants fit him. It was like finding a needle in a haystack. It’s to the point that Paul rarely shops anymore, once he finds something that fits him, he wears it for four years or so.

Read more
How Mark Wahlberg Designed Some of the Most Durable Workout Clothes for Men
mark wahlberg municipal feature dsc4959

For his entire career, people have been talking about what Mark Wahlberg was wearing. In the early Nineties as the fresh-faced Marky Mark, he and his Calvin Klein undies towered from billboards even as his music climbed Billboard. The Aughts, the leather and skin and Jennifer Aniston in Rock Star, and the 2010s, satin trunks in the instant classic (and Oscar-winning) The Fighter. After decades of microscopic attention to what Mark Wahlberg is wearing (and especially what he didn't wear), it makes sense that in July 2020, the 49-year-old did the obvious and launched his workout clothing brand, Municipal.

Wahlberg is no stranger to partnering with clothing brands for signature lines and one-offs; an Indian Motorcycles capsule with Fuelled Apparel and Jordan are just a few recent examples. But Municipal is distinct in that its genesis was not introduced by a company man or crafty agent but from an organic idea: What if men's everyday wear could get them through an entire day?

Read more