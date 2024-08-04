This running gear can stand up to the heat

When it comes to extreme endurance racing, few events compare to the brutal Badwater 135 ultramarathon. Known to many as the world’s toughest foot race, it spans 135 miles from the scorching Death Valley to the summit of Mount Whitney, with temperatures often soaring to a blistering 130 degrees Fahrenheit. To meet the grueling demands of this race, 2XU and District Vision have collaborated on a limited-edition collection that promises not only to endure the extreme conditions but also to offer peak performance and style.

Here’s our first look at the collection and what you might expect from each item.

2XU and District Vision create a men’s line that beats Death Valley

The collection, created by 2XU, features 10 meticulously engineered pieces of men's apparel that are designed to enhance breathability, comfort, and performance in the harshest environments. Here are a few of the most promising items:

Ultralight Desert Tee

The Ultralight Desert Tee features darted raglan sleeves for a sleek, ergonomic fit with full arm mobility. The body is made from a 74gsm French-milled breathable grid mesh stretch woven fabric, offering durability, elasticity, and superior moisture management.

Lightweight Desert Compression Shorts

These shorts are made from lightweight and flexible PWX fabric. The best part is the HeiQ Smart Temp technology, which increases the evaporation rate of perspiration to keep you cooler during our hottest runs.

Asymmetrical Hooded Desert Anorak

This anorak features an asymmetrical zipper design, allowing easy access while in motion. It is ideal for runners who need to adjust quickly without breaking their stride. For enhanced UV protection, zonal print applications are strategically placed at the shoulders.

Ultralight Desert Hat

Made from 100% polyester, this ultralight 5-panel run hat is designed for adaptability and comfort during Death Valley’s scorching conditions. It features a detachable sun flap, an internal sweatband, and mesh paneling for breathability.

Kohei Aero Blade Ti

One of the most important things to consider while running in desert conditions is eye protection. That’s why the star of this collection is the Kohei Aero Blade Ti. These sunglasses feature a six-base rimless blade frame made entirely of extremely lightweight aerospace-grade titanium. The interiors of the lenses are treated with both anti-reflective and oleophobic coatings, making them water- and oil-repellent. Hypoallergenic rubber nose pads and temple tips offer a fully customizable fit.

This collection from 2XU and District Vision exceeds the demands of one of the toughest races on Earth. With its innovative design and high quality materials, athletes can perform at their best even in the most extreme conditions. This limited-edition collection is now available and is sure to take your running game to the next level.