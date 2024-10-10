Discover the top brands and their benefits

As a fitness enthusiast, regular socks may appeal to you based on aesthetics and pricing. However, they are made of cotton, which lacks the cushioning properties needed for high-intensity or prolonged physical activities such as running. Meanwhile, specialized running socks are designed with wool, nylon, and polyester to provide superior comfort and protection for running.

Your choice of socks matters. So, you need one that is high-quality and durable. This is why we have curated a list of the best running socks to improve your fitness routine. Besides, why are good running socks important? What are the factors to consider when choosing? Let’s dive in.

How do socks impact your running performance?

Some of the most significant benefits of running socks include protection and comfort. They help enhance runners’ recovery. Running socks offer breathability and extra cushioning, which can reduce the risk of blisters and chafing while providing arch support to reduce fatigue. Another impact of running socks on your performance is their ability to wick moisture and keep your feet dry even during long-distance running.

Factors to consider when choosing running socks

Fabric

Fabric is the most important factor to consider when choosing your running socks. It determines their breathability, wicking ability, and durability. Choose socks with natural fibers such as wool, polyester, or nylon; they are breathable and can efficiently wick moisture. Some fabrics also have antibacterial properties, so odor won’t be an issue.

Thickness

The thickness of the socks can affect the responsiveness of your running shoes. If the socks are too thick, they may cause your feet to overheat, while if they are too thin, they won’t provide enough support and cushioning.

Additional features

You should also consider additional features such as arch support, anti-blister technology, and compression, which can reduce friction, improve blood circulation, and reduce fatigue. It is also best to get seamless socks because seams can cause irritation after running for long periods of time.

Top 10 running socks to try

1. Balega Enduro running socks

The Balega Enduro socks are best for everyday running. Its polyester fabric is excellent for wicking moisture and providing a soft and smooth feel.

Pros:

Soft and smooth feel, which prevents blisters

Excellent breathability

Its taller height keeps dirt and debris off the skin

The cushion feels plush, yet it is lightweight and provides comfort

Cons:

No men’s and women’s specific fit

2. Bandit light run quarter socks

These socks are lightweight, flexible, and excellent for speed runs and race day.

Pros:

The quarter height keeps it in place

Smooth material and sweat-wicking ability

They come in two sizes

Lightweight and flexible

Cons:

Low compression

3. CEP women’s ultralight running socks

These socks are specially designed for women. They are lightweight and have great compression, helping to maintain balance and prevent injury.

Pros:

Lightweight design

Sweat-wicking and breathable materials

Compression around the ankles and arches

Seamless toe closure for maximum comfort

Cons:

Can feel a little slick inside the shoe

4. Asics cushion quarter socks

These socks may look basic, but they are comfortable and soft. It is a good choice for runners who prefer thin socks.

Pros:

Lightweight and breathable

Adequate padding for the toes and heels without bulk

Provide comfort and have a soft feel on the skin

Protect the ankles from cold

Comfortable and soft fabric

Cons:

Not as durable as other options

5. Darn Tough ultra-light quarter running socks

Darn Tough socks have a high stitch count and a velvety soft feel against the feet. They also have just the right compression for a secure foot.

Pros:

Excellent moisture-wicking ability

Durable yet soft

Lifetime guarantee

Soft and smooth feel, which prevents blisters

Cons:

Limited color options

6. Bombas running calf socks

Bombas socks are designed with plenty of padding. They allow moisture wicking and airflow and are good for long-distance running.

Pros:

Quarter height keeps the legs warm and clean

Secure fit around the ankle and heel

No sagging or bunching

Good moisture-wicking ability

Cons:

Some reviews state the material can rip

7. Swift Wick Maxus running socks

These socks are known for the softest cushioning. They provide good support and comfort for runners.

Pros:

They dry fast and wick moisture excellently

Good odor control

They are secure inside the show, with no sliding

The heel fit is snug and not baggy

Cons:

Limited color options

8. Stance performance running socks

Stance socks are known for their elastic fabric, excellent abrasion resistance, and high tensile strength. They are suitable for all runners.

Pros:

It eliminates odor-causing bacteria

Excellent heat management

Targeted compression supports the arch

Elastic material provides more comfort

Cons:

Some runners may prefer more cushioning

9. Jogology medium cushion socks

These socks have some of the best moisture management yarns that can keep your feet dry and fresh for the long haul.

Pros:

Snug non-resistive arch support

High moisture-wicking capabilities

Does not slip down inside the shoe

Cushioned without feeling bulky

Cons:

Some runners will prefer more cushioning

10. Swift Wick aspire ankle

The Swift Wick socks are very durable and lightweight. Made of wool, they provide a soft and comfortable feel and excellent moisture-wicking abilities.

Pros:

Multiple color options

New eco-friendly cushioning

Fit is relaxed and less compressive

Good odor control

Lightweight and breathable

Cons:

Sizing runs are a bit small for some runners

Frequently asked questions

What socks do elite marathon runners wear?

The socks recommended in this guide are all well-suited for elite marathon runners, depending on your preferences. You should find a good choice among them. Look for compression, moisture-wicking, breathable, and lightweight socks.

Are thicker or thinner socks better for running?

The best running socks should not be too thick or thin, but some runners prefer thick socks, while others prefer thin ones. So, it depends on personal preferences.

Is it better to run with long or short socks?

This will depend on the type of run. For example, if you are running on a treadmill, short socks would be a good choice. But on a mountain trail, long socks will help protect your legs against cold and dirt. However, it still depends on your personal preference.