It’s been nearly a year since the end of The Mandalorian, season 2, the last live-action addition to the Star Wars universe. Thankfully, the galaxy far, far away has returned with a new focus: Boba Fett. With The Book of Boba Fett, it appears that the Star Wars universe has a new anti-hero on its hands.

The armored bounty hunter who first captured audiences and Han Solo in Empire Strikes Back was presumed dead after his ignominious fall into the Sarlacc pit during Solo’s rescue in Return of the Jedi. The outlaw apparently escaped 10,000 years of trenched digestion, however, and returned to reclaim his armor in The Mandalorian, season 2. Now Boba Fett’s story continues with The Book of Boba Fett, slated to stream on Disney+ on Dec. 29. In the first official trailer, Boba demonstrates a new leadership style — and it’s completely different from what we’ve seen before.

The Book of Boba Fett follows Temuera Morrison’s aged bounty hunter as he takes over Jabba the Hutt’s crime empire. The just-released preview shows the bounty hunter on a mission to clean up Tatooine’s underworld with his associate Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) — a job that began with Fett’s killing of Bib Fortuna, Jabba the Hutt’s former majordomo. After assuming Fortuna’s throne in the palace, Fett’s set on establishing a cooperative black market empire. The preview suggests he’s going to have to face quite a bit of deadly resistance before this unity’s achieved.

It’s not exactly clear why Boba Fett is taking this path, but perhaps time in the Sarlacc’s gut gave the bounty hunter the space to reconsider his ways. The new, Disney+ Boba sets out to be a criminal reformer, eschewing his former status as “just a bounty hunter.” In Mando, Fett expressed a stricter code of honor than previously shown when he handed Han Solo to Darth Vader.

“Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect,” Fett says in the trailer.

The criminals that Fett sits down to pow-wow with in Jabba’s palace, though, don’t immediately take to the plan.

“What prevents us all from killing you and taking what we want?” a Klatoonian brute queries.

Boba Fett isn’t pretending to be good, but perhaps he’s better than Jabba. We will see if he can tame the criminal clans like the Klatoonians, the reptilian hunter Trandoshans, and the seedy Aqualish to create a less corrupt Star Wars underworld following Fett’s forced change in the Tatooine regime.

The Book of Boba Fett will delve into the gray areas of Star Wars’ moral universe. And at the end of December, audiences will finally see how far the former (?) bounty hunter has come since escaping a painful death by gastric juice.

