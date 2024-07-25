 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Disney+, Max, and Hulu have launched their new streaming bundle

The new streaming bundle offers access to all of Disney and Warner Bros.' library.

By
Disney, Hulu, and Max logos side by side.
Disney and Warner Bros.

Following a ten-year period where you had to subscribe to 18 different streaming services to see all the shows you wanted, we’ve entered a new period of bundling. Disney+ and Hulu, which were already both owned by Disney, are working to combine their two streaming services into a single offering. Now, Max, Warner Bros’ streaming offering, has joined with Disney+ and Hulu to offer a single bundle that should come at a discounted price.

As of July 25, U.S. residents can subscribe to Max, Disney+, and Hulu for $16.99/mo. with ads or for $29.99 with no ads. That’s a savings of more than 30% whether you subscribe to the ad-supported version or the ad-free version over subscribing to each of the services separately.

Recommended Videos

Disney and Warner Bros., who are competitors in most areas of entertainment, announced the plan to bundle their streaming services in early May. The bundle is currently only available in the U.S., and subscribers will have access to the entire range of content available across all three services when they subscribe.

The goal behind this bundle is to reduce the level of cancellations for each service, as evidence suggests that consumers who get a bundled discount are more likely to continue paying. In reality, though, it seems like the first step toward a model in which customers pay for a bunch of services at once, as they once did with their cable packages. Streaming was supposed to move us toward a bright future, but it has in recent years introduced ad-supported tiers, and bundled services together to make them cheaper and more convenient for the end user. What is old is new again.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
These are the best Disney Plus shows to add to your watchlist in July
Disney nostalgia and awesome new shows to stream
The Mandalorian looks out over the sun

Disney Plus has finally created a competitive library of original series that can compete with other services like Netflix and Max. It is also a treasure trove of Disney nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. On top of all that, the streamer has released a few of the most popular TV series to come out in recent years, and those series, on top of the deep catalog, make a Disney Plus subscription worthwhile for any viewer or Disney fan.

With content from Star Wars, Marvel, and the Disney channel all available to stream right now, there's something for everyone, whatever you might be into. If you're looking for movies, take a look at our must-see list of Disney Plus movies. Now, keep reading and check out the best Disney Plus shows you can stream this month.

Read more
The best shows on Netflix to stream in July
Binge-worthy Netflix series you don't want to miss
Bojack Horseman and Princess Caroline

TV may not be peaking quite the way it was a few years back, but there are still more than enough shows out there to keep you busy. After Netflix emerged on the scene and revolutionized how we all watched TV, it was joined by a huge swath of competitors determined to take advantage of the streaming boom. All of those competitors have great stuff to watch, but Netflix is still many people's hub for all things TV. Even within the streamer, though, it can be difficult to figure out what the best shows on Netflix are.

Thankfully, that's where this list comes in. We've compiled a rundown of what to watch on Netflix, and these Netflix shows should add up to days and days of endless binging. You can also check out our list of the best Hulu series, best Amazon Prime series, best Disney Plus series, and best Netflix movies after you've made it through the series listed below.

Read more
The best shows to watch on Hulu in July
Looking for a new binge series? Here are the best you can stream on Hulu right now
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear.

There was a time when great TV was hard to come by. While not every TV show is great, these days it can sometimes feel like viewers have the opposite problem. There are simply too many shows, and too many streaming services, to choose from. Thankfully, the best shows on Hulu are also among the best shows you can watch anywhere. From new originals to legacy series from decades past, it has tons of shows that will fill the hours of your day.
You're probably aware that, while Hulu shows are great, it's far from the only streaming service with plenty of TV to offer. So whether you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime shows, the best Disney Plus shows, or the best Netflix shows, we've got you covered. Below, we'll dig into the best shows on Hulu that you can watch now.

Shōgun (2024)

Read more