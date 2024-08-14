Season 4 promises to kick off with massive explosion.

One of the best shows on TV is back for another go-round. Apple TV+ just debuted the first trailer for season four of Slow Horses, one of their most critically acclaimed dramas. In the trailer, we see Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb dealing with the latest catastrophe that his team is facing, as well as some new faces that have joined the cast for season 4.

According to the official logline for the season, it “opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.”

Recommended Videos

In addition to Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, Christopher Chung, and Jonathan Pryce are all back for the new season, along with new characters played by Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis.

Slow Horses — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The first episode of the new season will premiere, on Sept. 4, will subsequent episodes premiering weekly on Wednesdays through the finale on Oct. 9.

While the show has been critically acclaimed since its first season, Slow Horses recently gained traction at the Emmys for its third season, where it was nominated for nine awards. Those nominations include one for the show in Outstanding Drama Series, as well as nominations forOldman (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series), Lowden (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series), and Pryce (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series).

The show’s fifth season has already filmed, and it’s unclear when they’ll stop adapting the Mick Herron novels they’re based on. As long as the show remains excellent, here’s hoping we get plenty more of it.