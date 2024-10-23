 Skip to main content
‘Severance’ season 2 trailer: Meet the new Lumon employees

The trailer suggests that Adam Scott's Mark may have some new colleagues.

The cast of Severance
The employees of Lumon are headed back to work. After an extended delay, Severance, which was a phenomenon for Apple TV+ when it premiered on the streaming service in 2022, is back for a second season. The show is set to return on Jan. 17, and the first trailer for the new season suggests that Adam Scott’s Mark S. will head back to work after successfully exposing his “innie” to the outside world.

The first season ended on a massive cliffhanger, as Scott’s innie realized that his wife, who he believed had died in a car accident, was, in fact, alive and working at Lumon. The trailer sees Mark running down the halls of Lumon until he arrives at an office space that very much resembles his own but is occupied by an entirely new group of colleagues. We then see Milchick (Tramell Tillman), Mark’s boss, arrive in the office to welcome him back.

Severance is set in a world where people have the option to split their brains so that their working selves don’t recall who they are outside of work, and their outside selves don’t have any idea what they do at work. The first season followed Mark and his colleagues as they started to become curious about the secrets of the company they worked for and began to wonder what the obscure work they do was actually for.

Given the remarkably funny and interesting premise, the show hooked viewers immediately. And, because it had such an effective cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly anticipating the second season for almost a full three years.

