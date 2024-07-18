 Skip to main content
The new ‘Dune: Prophecy’ trailer explores which house the Bene Geserit come from

Dune: Prophecy follows two sisters who form the earliest version of the Bene Gesserit.

Emily Watson in Dune: Prophecy.
Dune nerds rejoice! Just months after Dune: Part 2 hit theaters and turned out to be a substantial hit, Dune: Prophecy is coming to Max. The series is set 10,000 years before House Atreides is nearly destroyed and promises to fill in some of the gaps around the Bene Gesserit, the sacred sisterhood that steers the course of history in an attempt to create their own chosen one with unique powers.

The series is based on the prequel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, and is set in a time when the Bene Gesserit do not yet exist the way they do in the time of Dune. The show follows two Harkonnen sisters, played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, as they work toward protecting the future of mankind. Mark Strong is also in the cast as Emperor Javicco Corrino, an ancestor to Christopher Walken’s character from Dune.

Dune: Prophecy | Official Teaser 2 - Control | Max

The new trailer gives us a sense that Prophecy will be set in a world that is recognizably Dune, but one that is devoid of all of the characters we know from those films. We also learn from this trailer that the Voice, the distinctive Bene Gesserit skill that can force people to act against their will, also exists in this part of the timeline.

“The more influence our sisterhood gains, the more enemies we make,” a character says in the trailer.

The series is set to premiere on HBO and Max in November of this year. For fans of Dune, it may be the best way to tide yourself over until we learn more about a potential third film.

