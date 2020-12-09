Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for December 2020: Bowflex and NordicTrack

If this pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that you don’t need much equipment to get a good workout in at home. Those of us who used to spend as much time at the gym as we did at home have had to get scrappy with exercise routines. Whether you’ve converted your garage into a home gym or you’re using your living room as a weight room, dumbbells are an important part of your home workout gear.

A good pair of dumbbells can give you a killer upper body workout that burns fat, builds muscle, and give you those nice rounded biceps and shoulders that you’ll want to be able to show off come summertime. Although there’s a variety of cheap dumbbell sets on the market today, if you want to compare all your options on the best dumbbell deals, look no further. Before purchasing a new set of weights, check out today’s best cheap dumbbell deals below.

Today’s Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals

How to Choose a Dumbbell

In the case of dumbbells, size does matter. You want to make sure you pick a size and weight that aligns with your current and future fitness goals. Depending on the kind of exercises you like to incorporate into your workout routine, you might require different dumbbell weights. In this case, you have a few options: you could pick up a few cheap dumbbell sets at varying weights, or you could score a deal on a set of adjustable dumbbells.

Fixed Dumbbells: These dumbbells come in a predetermined weight capacity (10 pounds, 15 pounds, etc.) and are typically what you’re used to seeing at your local gym. They’re durable, classic, and get the job done. Some fixed dumbbells even come with a rubber coating on both ends to protect your floors, which may be a worthwhile upgrade if you’re going to be using these types of weights at home. Multiple sets of fixed dumbbells can take up a lot of room, so if you’re low on space, only order what you think you’ll need to accomplish your workout.

Adjustable Dumbbells: If you don’t have a ton of spare room to house workout equipment, consider investing in adjustable dumbbells. These most often come with a set of metal weights you can attach to rods that allow you to customize your dumbbell workout routine. Spin-lock adjustable dumbbells are great for beginners and can grow with you as your strength increases and your workouts get more intense. Adjustable dumbbells are compact, versatile, and can be hidden away in a closet or under the bed when not in use.

