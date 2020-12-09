Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for December 2020: Bowflex and NordicTrack

  1. Culture

If this pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that you don’t need much equipment to get a good workout in at home. Those of us who used to spend as much time at the gym as we did at home have had to get scrappy with exercise routines. Whether you’ve converted your garage into a home gym or you’re using your living room as a weight room, dumbbells are an important part of your home workout gear.

A good pair of dumbbells can give you a killer upper body workout that burns fat, builds muscle, and give you those nice rounded biceps and shoulders that you’ll want to be able to show off come summertime. Although there’s a variety of cheap dumbbell sets on the market today, if you want to compare all your options on the best dumbbell deals, look no further. Before purchasing a new set of weights, check out today’s best cheap dumbbell deals below.

Today’s Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals
Strong Man 8KG-25KG Adjustable Dumbbell Water-filled Barbells

$44 $132
Forget about buying multiple dumbbells, for Strong Man's dumbbells can be filled with water to help you adjust their weight according to your needs.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon
Seesii Water-Filled Travel Dumbbells

$33 $39
Want a pair of dumbbells that will not cause bodily injuries? Seesii's dumbbells can save the day as they can hold up to 44lbs of water. They are also foldable, which is perfect for busy people.
Buy at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Workout Dumbbell w/ Adjustable Weight

$2,170 $3,780
Jumpstart your day with Bowflex's adjustable dumbbell set, with weights ranging from 10 to 90 pounds for the ultimate fat-burning experience.
Buy at Walmart
YAHEETECH Adjustable 66.14-Pound Dumbbell Weight Set

$120 $130
With the weight plates encased in plastic, you can be assured that it won't damage the floor while you are doing home exercises. The handle's anti-rust iron plating ensures the dumbbell's longevity.
Buy at Amazon
papababe Rubber-Coated Dumbbell Set

$150 $160
If you love exercising at home, the hexagon-shaped, rubber-coated heads prevent the dumbbells from rolling and damaging the floor and other home gym equipment.
Buy at Amazon
BESPORTBLE 66LB Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Sets

$100 $130
The set includes a slip-resistant extension bar, converting your dumbbell into a barbell, and adjustable weights to push you to greater heights.
Buy at Walmart
SKONYON Adjustable Dumbbell 25 lbs

$105 $130
This adjustable dumbbell employs a push-pull design to help you change its weight, ranging from 5 pounds to 25 pounds. No need to worry about staining your floorboards too due to its customized base.
Buy at Walmart
1111Fourone 1 Pair Water Aerobics Dumbbell

$21 $29
111Fourone's striped aquatic dumbbells are crafted from quality EVA to prevent chipping and water absorption, ideal for indoor pools.
Buy at Walmart
Fitness First Urethane Encased Dumbbell Pairs

$361 $392
These urethane-encased dumbbell pair is notable for its textured chrome handle for a more secure grip, preventing the dumbbell from inflicting bodily injuries during your workout.
Buy at Amazon
YPC Adjustable Dumbbells

$300 $330
Want to challenge yourself? Depending on your skill level, YPC's dumbbells can be adjusted from five to 52.5 lbs. using its dial system, helping you save space when you're exercising at home.
Buy at Amazon
Flybird Adjustable Dumbbells

$140 $200
Increase the intensity of your workout with Flybird's ergonomic dumbbells, which can be adjusted in one hand for faster weight adjustment so that you have more time to focus on your training.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose a Dumbbell

In the case of dumbbells, size does matter. You want to make sure you pick a size and weight that aligns with your current and future fitness goals. Depending on the kind of exercises you like to incorporate into your workout routine, you might require different dumbbell weights. In this case, you have a few options: you could pick up a few cheap dumbbell sets at varying weights, or you could score a deal on a set of adjustable dumbbells.

Fixed Dumbbells: These dumbbells come in a predetermined weight capacity (10 pounds, 15 pounds, etc.) and are typically what you’re used to seeing at your local gym. They’re durable, classic, and get the job done. Some fixed dumbbells even come with a rubber coating on both ends to protect your floors, which may be a worthwhile upgrade if you’re going to be using these types of weights at home. Multiple sets of fixed dumbbells can take up a lot of room, so if you’re low on space, only order what you think you’ll need to accomplish your workout.

Adjustable Dumbbells: If you don’t have a ton of spare room to house workout equipment, consider investing in adjustable dumbbells. These most often come with a set of metal weights you can attach to rods that allow you to customize your dumbbell workout routine. Spin-lock adjustable dumbbells are great for beginners and can grow with you as your strength increases and your workouts get more intense. Adjustable dumbbells are compact, versatile, and can be hidden away in a closet or under the bed when not in use.

