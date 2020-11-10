We’re roughly eight months into this pandemic. Some of us have kept up with our regular gym routines. Others have let more morning workouts slide than we’d like to admit. If you’re looking to get back on the horse, some new gym equipment and workout gear might be just the trick. This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are already gearing up, and, as in previous years, there’s never been a better time to stock up with incredible Black Friday deals on fashion apparel, best-of-year camping equipment, and more.

Dumbbells are a simple tool to help you get back into fighting shape with minimal equipment. The most basic sets are inexpensive and, for city dwellers, take up little room, meaning you don’t need a dedicated workout space in your apartment or condo. They’re also deceptively simple, consisting of nothing more than a metal rod with matching weights attached at either end. How complicated can a bunch of solid metal be? The truth is, not all dumbbells are created equal. If you’re shopping for a new set, it’s important to know your budget and understand your personal workout goals first. Before you run out and snatch up the cheapest set you can find this Black Friday, get the low-down on how to shop the right dumbbells for you and where to score the best deals as well.

Best Black Friday Dumbbell Deals

How to Choose a Dumbbell During Black Friday

Although they’re simple tools, not all dumbbells are created equal. It’s essential to choose the right style and weight capacity for you this Black Friday. Even inexpensive dumbbell sets can last decades with regular use. If you’re planning to keep your new dumbbells for a long time, you might as well buy the set that works best for your current and future chest exercises or arm workout goals.

Fixed Dumbbells: The type familiar to most of us is fixed dumbbells. These are usually the most durable as they have no moving or connecting parts. However, a complete set takes up a lot of room, and they’re also the least flexible as each dumbbell offers only a fixed weight capacity (e.g., 10 pounds, 25 pounds, etc.) that cannot be changed. These are most often found at professional gyms. Fixed dumbbells are typically seen in rounded or hex shape. The weights of the latter are hexagonal in design with six flat bottoms that prevent them from rolling away once they’re put down. Consider upgrading to a rubber-coated set to protect your floors.

Adjustable Dumbbells: For a more compact, versatile alternative, consider adjustable dumbbells. These are just what they sound like. Often, a complete set includes two rods (one for each hand) and a collection of metal weights that attach to either end of each rod. The increments for adjustable dumbbell sets are determined by the particular set you purchase. In most cases, multiple weights can be attached to the end of each rod, so it’s easy to step up from a featherweight, beginner-friendly workout to something worthy of a Strongest Man competition. If you’re just getting started, spin-lock adjustable dumbbells are your best bet. They’re inexpensive, relatively durable, and an entire set is compact enough to slide under a bed. When you’re ready to set up up your lifting game, look to a set of quick-lock adjustable dumbbells from a brand like Ironmaster.

Where to Find the Best Dumbbell Sales

Almost every major big-box store and online retailer will offer amazing Black Friday deals this year. The most significant savings will likely be found online, so stay safe, stay home, and stay in your pajamas to shop the best deals on dumbbells and other equipment. Some retailers have already launched early bird deals on fitness equipment, while some are waiting until the long post-Thanksgiving weekend. Either way, if you can’t wait, you can find great deals at these outlets.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Nationwide outdoor chain Dick's Sporting Goods is already teasing up to 40% off deals on fitness equipment, including dumbbells.

Amazon: Amazon will undoubtedly return this year with major dumbbell deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Surprisingly, even many of the heaviest sets available offer free one- or two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Walmart: The world's largest retailer is sure to offer fantastic deals this Black Friday. But, it's already hinting at what's to come with incredible savings of up to 40% on Bowflex fitness equipment.

