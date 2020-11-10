  1. Culture
The Best Black Friday Dumbbell Deals for 2020: Shop Sales Now

By

We’re roughly eight months into this pandemic. Some of us have kept up with our regular gym routines. Others have let more morning workouts slide than we’d like to admit. If you’re looking to get back on the horse, some new gym equipment and workout gear might be just the trick. This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are already gearing up, and, as in previous years, there’s never been a better time to stock up with incredible Black Friday deals on fashion apparel, best-of-year camping equipment, and more.

Dumbbells are a simple tool to help you get back into fighting shape with minimal equipment. The most basic sets are inexpensive and, for city dwellers, take up little room, meaning you don’t need a dedicated workout space in your apartment or condo. They’re also deceptively simple, consisting of nothing more than a metal rod with matching weights attached at either end. How complicated can a bunch of solid metal be? The truth is, not all dumbbells are created equal. If you’re shopping for a new set, it’s important to know your budget and understand your personal workout goals first. Before you run out and snatch up the cheapest set you can find this Black Friday, get the low-down on how to shop the right dumbbells for you and where to score the best deals as well.

Best Black Friday Dumbbell Deals
Expires soon

HUEP Adjustable Dumbbell Set for Men and Women

$39 $180
The dumbbell's double-locking design prevent the weight plates from falling, ensuring your safety while you are busy strengthening your muscles during your workout.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

KISS GOLD Adjustable Dumbbell Set

$170 $180
The polygon-shaped dumbbells can be adjusted from 32.4lbs to 64.8lbs to suit your needs. If you want to level up your fitness goals, a connecting rod is included to convert the dumbbell into a barbel.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Troy 5lb to 75lb Dumbbell Set with Rack

$4,100 $4,699
Keep your 15 pairs of 12-sided rubber-encased dumbbells organized with the scratch-resistant three-tier rack, which can accommodate a whopping 3,450lbs of dumbbells.
Buy at Gym Gear Direct
Expires soon

Sunny Health & Fitness 33lb Chrome Dumbbell Set w/ Carry Case

$61 $80
The dumbbells feature a slip-resistant, cross-hatched handlebar for maximum grip. What's cool about the set is it comes bundled with a plastic carrying case for an on-the-go fitness experience.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

CAP Neoprene-Coated Dumbbell Weights

$33 $45
CAP's neoprene-coated soft and easy-to-grip dumbbells ensure that you can do your workouts comfortably and safely. The hexagon-shaped heads prevent the dumbbells from rolling when you're not using it.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Troy 13-Pair Rubber-Encased Dumbbell Set With Rack

$1,995 $2,135
The set includes 13 pairs of rubber-encased dumbbells ranging from 3lbs to a whopping 50lbs to help you advance from a curious beginner to a muscular fitness junkie.
Buy at Gym Gear Direct
Expires soon

Seesii Water-Filled Travel Dumbbells

$60 $73
Want a pair of dumbbells that will not cause bodily injuries? Seesii's dumbbells can save the day as they can hold up to 44lbs of water. They are also foldable, which is perfect for busy people.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

YAHEETECH Adjustable 66.14-Pound Dumbbell Weight Set

$115 $130
With the weight plates encased in plastic, you can be assured that it won't damage the floor while you are doing home exercises. The handle's anti-rust iron plating ensures the dumbbell's longevity.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

papababe Rubber-Coated Dumbbell Set

$90 $110
If you love exercising at home, the hexagon-shaped, rubber-coated heads prevent the dumbbells from rolling and damaging the floor and other home gym equipment.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Homeye Adjustable Dumbbells Set for Women

$38 $40
The eye-catching pastel colors will make anyone in the gym green with envy. Three removable weight blocks are included to level up your fitness routine without purchasing multi-weight sets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

DDFE Adjustable Dumbbell Lifting Set

$183 $228
Colored in head-turning lemon yellow, the dumbbells have thickened screws and deep threads for stability as well as neck and shoulder protection.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Partrisee Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Barbell Set

$95 $100
The dumbbells' intricate iron cores are indeed noteworthy. However, the four connectors are equally remarkable as they ensure the dumbbells' stability and reduce the likelihood of accidents.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Eazylyfe Adjustable 66-Pound Dumbbells Set

$228 $299
No need to worry about purchasing multiple gym equipment as this ergonomically-designed dumbbell can function as a kettlebell, a barbell, and a push-up bar to accommodate your go-to exercises.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose a Dumbbell During Black Friday

Best Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals on Dumbbells

Although they’re simple tools, not all dumbbells are created equal. It’s essential to choose the right style and weight capacity for you this Black Friday. Even inexpensive dumbbell sets can last decades with regular use. If you’re planning to keep your new dumbbells for a long time, you might as well buy the set that works best for your current and future chest exercises or arm workout goals.

Fixed Dumbbells: The type familiar to most of us is fixed dumbbells. These are usually the most durable as they have no moving or connecting parts. However, a complete set takes up a lot of room, and they’re also the least flexible as each dumbbell offers only a fixed weight capacity (e.g., 10 pounds, 25 pounds, etc.) that cannot be changed. These are most often found at professional gyms. Fixed dumbbells are typically seen in rounded or hex shape. The weights of the latter are hexagonal in design with six flat bottoms that prevent them from rolling away once they’re put down. Consider upgrading to a rubber-coated set to protect your floors.

Adjustable Dumbbells: For a more compact, versatile alternative, consider adjustable dumbbells. These are just what they sound like. Often, a complete set includes two rods (one for each hand) and a collection of metal weights that attach to either end of each rod. The increments for adjustable dumbbell sets are determined by the particular set you purchase. In most cases, multiple weights can be attached to the end of each rod, so it’s easy to step up from a featherweight, beginner-friendly workout to something worthy of a Strongest Man competition. If you’re just getting started, spin-lock adjustable dumbbells are your best bet. They’re inexpensive, relatively durable, and an entire set is compact enough to slide under a bed. When you’re ready to set up up your lifting game, look to a set of quick-lock adjustable dumbbells from a brand like Ironmaster.

Where to Find the Best Dumbbell Sales

Almost every major big-box store and online retailer will offer amazing Black Friday deals this year. The most significant savings will likely be found online, so stay safe, stay home, and stay in your pajamas to shop the best deals on dumbbells and other equipment. Some retailers have already launched early bird deals on fitness equipment, while some are waiting until the long post-Thanksgiving weekend. Either way, if you can’t wait, you can find great deals at these outlets.

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Nationwide outdoor chain Dick’s Sporting Goods is already teasing up to 40% off deals on fitness equipment, including dumbbells.
  • Amazon: Amazon will undoubtedly return this year with major dumbbell deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Surprisingly, even many of the heaviest sets available offer free one- or two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
  • Walmart: The world’s largest retailer is sure to offer fantastic deals this Black Friday. But, it’s already hinting at what’s to come with incredible savings of up to 40% on Bowflex fitness equipment.

