Don’t let costly gym contracts get in the way of feeling good and looking fresh. Instead, take advantage of the space in your humble abode and get the best at home workout equipment pieces to help build your own sanctuary. After a year like 2020, starting 2021 by maintaining a healthy lifestyle is an essential part of living a happy life. This includes sticking to good habits such as a nutritious diet, a strict sleep cycle, and most importantly — an adequate workout regime. Nothing keeps your body in equilibrium more than getting your blood pumping by lifting weights or engaging in some cardio.

Whether you don’t have a gym membership or want to avoid gyms during this time, we’ve got the run down on the best at home workout equipment that’ll keep you and your cash flow in tip-top shape. And if it’s simply too expensive for your budget, we also rounded up the best budget home gym equipment.

Treadmill: Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX3

Increase your endorphins and bring the energy of a group workout class to the comfort of your home with the Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX3. Motivation to train at home can be hard but by working out with a class and instructor makes equipment such as this Echelon bike hugely popular. Its sleek and compact design is great addition to your living space. You’ll not only have year-round indoor cycling workouts with this great Echelon stationary bike but you can achieve strength-training and cross-training into your ride with easy-to-reach weights.

Dumbbells: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

Even at a full-sized, lavish lifting hot spot, using free weights is the surest way to strengthen your muscles and burn more calories. Not only do free weights help isolate muscles for compound exercises, its free range motion forces your focus muscles and core muscles to work in sync, promoting better balance and coordination.

Owning a set of dumbbell free weights opens up a wide array of at home workout routines, many of which you’d do at the gym anyway. Add an adjustable bench to the mix, and you’re half-way to an at home gym. Bodybuilding has a great guide for the most effective free weight dumbbell routines, and when choosing a dumbbell set, we suggest going with the premium Bowflex set or a less expensive adjustable version.

Yoga Mat: Reehut Yoga Set 6-Piece

A simple yoga mat is a quintessential piece to having a productive and effective at home workout environment. You may ask, why a yoga mat? And for that we have one simple answer — abs. Engaging in ab workouts can not only build a foundation for a cold cut six-pack, it strengthens your core muscles.

Once you improve core stability, you’ll feel the benefits in your body’s performance when working out and in daily tasks. Besides, it’s called the “core” for a reason. Check out some of the best ab exercises, which include different planking variations and general crunches. This 6 piece set is great for ab and full body workouts.

Resistance Bands: Whatafit 11-piece Set

Using resistance bands can be a surefire way to maximizing at home workouts. Not only are these bands great for mobility, they allow you to make lightweight free weight exercises, pull-ups, and push-ups more difficult by adding extra (you guessed it) resistance to your motion. The use of double resistance will workout muscles you didn’t even know you had.

This increase in the intensity of your workout will provide more results for your efforts. Whatafit offers an affordable 11-piece set.

Other Home Gym Fitness Tips

If you have adequate space (such as a spare room or empty garage), you can always opt to add an Olympic bar with bumper plates or a cardio machine. A 45-pound Olympic bar can handle heavy loads without permanent bending, so you can expand your workout regime with heavier weights and less worry. The bumper plates are simply for your floor’s protection, as its rubber exterior is less damaging to the surface under your feet.

A cardio machine isn’t necessary, but can be useful in making sure you get a diverse range of cardio workouts, as well as giving you an easy outlet to getting a quick sweat on without leaving the house.

Editors' Recommendations