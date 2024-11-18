 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Where do all the F1 tires go? The surprising journey of used rubber

You might end up driving on F1 tires, technically

By
what happens to f1 tires after race img 20241019 135116
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

Racing gets through a lot of rubber, especially at the top level, so you may be wondering what happens to all of the F1 tires after the race? The process turns out to be as complex as everything else in Formula One, but ultimately aligns with both Pirelli and the wider sport’s sustainable aspirations.

At the front end, sustainability is a major focus. Which is why the 2024 Formula One Season saw Pirelli’s F1 tires achieve FSC Certification for the first time. This means that the natural rubber in the tire, one of its key “sustainable materials,” is ethically and sustainably sourced. Once they’ve been manufactured, the tires have a bit of a journey to go on, and a race to complete, before they get to their final destination.

Recommended Videos

A lot of tires go to each race

Lewis Hamilton F1 Car after US GP Qualifying
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

On a race weekend, each driver gets 13 sets of dry weather tires which are broken down into two hard sets, three medium sets and eight soft sets. This is reduced to 12 during weekends with a sprint race, as one set has to be returned following the shorter competition.

Related

Two sets are returned after practice and two to three sets are returned after qualifying, with those not making it to Q3 getting to keep an extra set of softs. Wet weather tires and intermediates are also issued, with the numbers varying depending on the race.

So that’s a minimum of 26 sets per team, or 260 tires. Plus wet weather options, plus spares in case of any defects or issues spotted after mounting.

There’s a heavy level of secrecy around the whole thing

Pirelli F1 tires displayed in the paddock
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

The tires all have to be accounted for, from the moment they leave the factory to the end of their lives. This is done via barcodes, which are scanned on every stage of a tire’s journey. This is done for a few reasons, one of which is the advantage an F1 team could potentially get should they get an extra set or two of race tires for unofficial testing.

Even the compound itself is a major secret, and bigger bits of rubber are often brushed and scraped from the track following a race in an attempt to stop them falling into the wrong hands.

But Pirelli can’t just store used tires in a secret location forever, something has to be done with the used rubber. It turns out the solution fits well with F1’s commitment to sustainability.

You may technically be “driving” on F1 tires

Top view of Magnussen pit stop US GP 2024
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

All of the tires used during race weekend are recycled. After the race, a knife is used to destroy the sidewall of each tire, which essentially renders it useless in a driving sense. The rubber is then crushed down and stuffed into a shipping container.

From there, the used tires are shipped off to Birmingham, England, where Pirelli has a facility. Once they arrive, each barcode is scanned again to register that the tires have made it to their final destination.

At the Midlands-based facility, the tires are ground up and recycled. The remains of the tire could become many things, with one example of an end use being the surfaces used in children’s playgrounds. You can also make asphalt with it, so technically many people may be driving to work on F1 tires, in a roundabout way. The tires can also be used in concrete production, so even pedestrians can experience that extra bit of grip.

It’s all part of a wider sustainability effort

Green intermediate F1 tire
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

Historically, F1 wasn’t a particularly green sport. Beyond the fact that the engines used to be quite large, and some of the older fuels were about as toxic as it gets–it’s always been a sport of excess. Private jets, yachts, and the kind of spending that saw teams go bust in the pursuit of glory every few years.

But things have changed, and now the sport as a whole is hoping to be “Net Zero” by the end of the decade. This includes using biofuel-powered trucks as part of its transport system for European races. The biofuel-powered trucks are making a major impact, as logistics counts for close to 50% of the sport’s total carbon footprint. The plan seems to be working too, a report released in mid 2024 showed a 13% reduction in the sport’s total carbon footprint between 2018 and 2022. Amongst other environmentally focused rule changes, the sport will require 100% sustainable fuels to be used in the vehicles that compete in Formula One from 2026.

Pirelli’s efforts aren’t all about reducing carbon emissions, and the net goes a little wider. The rubber and a good amount of other materials used in the tires are sustainably sourced at the start, and it’s all responsibly recycled at the end. Like F1 on the whole, it’s also a bit of a curve. Pirelli isn’t done, and is aiming to use more recycled and renewable materials in its tires, without reducing quality, as time goes on.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
F1 book, Will Buxton’s Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1
Newbies to F1 and lifelong fans will learn and enjoy this book
Will Buxton's An Illustrated History of Formula 1 Grand Prix book cover.

Are you following F1? Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to Grand Prix racing, Will Buxton's Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1, published by Ten Speed Press, should be on your bookshelf or shopping list. There are many informative books about F1 racing, but Buxton's superlative volume is an F1 primer, a reference, and a collection of driver profiles at the top of their sport.
Why Grand Prix is important
Formula 1 is an elite, exciting motorsport with ten teams and 20 drivers who race in major cities worldwide. The 2024 season has 24 races, the most in F1's 75-year history, but only three remain. The driver and team Championships competitions remain undecided as the season nears its end.

The rapidly growing interest in F1 racing is due in no small part to the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Will Buxton, the series' primary commentator, is also part of the broadcast team for F1 TV, the official Formula 1 streaming service.

Read more
F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix wrapup: heavy rain, red flags, and Verstappen’s master class
Amid heavy rain, red flags, and crashes, Verstappen showed why he's a world champion
Red Bull F1 driver holds up the winner's trophy after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen described Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix as "absolutely crazy," and he was absolutely correct. Heavy rain plagued the Brazilian race weekend, with the postponed Qualifying event run on Sunday morning four hours before the Grand Prix start time.

After the three-stage qualifying run, Verstappen was relegated to start the Grand Prix in the 17th position. However, his driving skills and consistent performance prevailed, and Verstappen was the first driver to get the checkered flag. Verstappen's virtuoso performance likely ensured he would win the F1 World Drivers' Championship this season. If he does win, it will be his third consecutive Championship and his fourth overall.

Read more
Lock in an F1 Experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024
Choose your level of indulgence for the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Paddock Club at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

There are now three weeks to lock in your 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets from November 21 to 23. Las Vegas is a city built for entertainment with a vast selection of facilities and venues, so it's no surprise there are many options and opportunities to view the race. If you plan to attend the race but haven't yet bought your tickets, F1 Experiences, the official hospitality provider for all Formula 1 races, has a four-tiered range of inclusive packages with circuit views, cuisine, entertainment, and curated race-related experiences such as paddock tours, and photo ops.
Why F1 Experience tickets make sense

F1 Experiences packages aren't limited to venues and hospitality services for individual casinos or hotel groups. Ticket package options can include a mix of venues so fans can choose a variety of circuit views and facilities.

Read more