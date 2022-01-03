The LEGO Lamborghini Hybrid Is the Perfect Post-Holiday Gift

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For those who might’ve been disappointed by their holiday gifts, there’s the opportunity to splurge on a suitable replacement this post-holiday season: A mini supercar. LEGO is selling a miniature model Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer’s inaugural hybrid vehicle. Made from nearly 3,700 pieces, LEGO’s Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 features the real-life supercar’s dynamic curves, audacious angles, and galactic appeal. If it weren’t for the toy’s 1/8 scale dimensions, you’d be tempted to hop in to try and give it a spin. For now, you’ll have to settle for remote controlling the model’s working engine and transmission.

LEGO collaborated with Lamborghini for over a year to plan and incorporate all of the Sián FKP 37’s intricate details. These include a LEGO Technics system, a V12 Engine with working pistons, a rigorously recreated cockpit, an adjustable spoiler, and an incredible, eight-speed working gearbox. With such craftsmanship, you will need to be an accomplished and devoted tinkerer to get this baby up to speed.

A timeless, focused calm will enmesh builders in the immersive experience of putting together the model’s 3,696 pieces. The rewards of attending to this manufacture with complete focus? Unrivaled detail that mimics the V12, 220mph hybrid monster.

Fine points include signature, push-button scissor doors, a fluid rear spoiler that provides the downforce to keep the Sián land-bound, matching, drum-lacquered, glossy gold rims, a recreated V12 pushrod suspension system and power train, exact replica brake discs, calipers, and rear differential, a drivable steering wheel, and a paddle gear shift that’s visible from underneath the car.

Not impressed yet? Well, it turns out that there really is a life-sized Lego Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Let’s hear from the Behind the Scenes narrator.

“At the end of such a project, you’re always thinking, ‘What more could we do?’ ‘How can we keep this great collaboration going?’ After speaking to the design team in Sant’Agata Lamborghini’s Headquarters, we came up with the idea of ‘going big’ and creating a full-size, 1:1 scale version of the Sián FKP 37 to show what is possible with the LEGO Technic system.”

More than 400,000 LEGO pieces later, a 4,850-pound plastic, lime green Sián model emerged, nearly identical to the real McCoy. Lamborghini press stated that the Lego version “perfectly mirror(s) the car’s dimensions to the millimeter.” Both vehicles measure 196 inches long, 83 inches wide, and 45 inches tall.

LEGO reports that it took a team of 15 people approximately 8,660 hours of development and painstaking construction to recreate the Sián in plastic block form.

The 1:8 scale LEGO model measures over five inches high, 23 inches long, and nine inches wide. There’s a decorative display plate and unique serial number that unlocks exclusive online content. Presented in a special box, the LEGO Sián comes complete with two coffee table building instruction books, images, and behind-the-scenes interviews.

The LEGO Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 has since sold out on LEGO’s website. The cars, however, are still available on Amazon for $380 USD.

