Why this 1976 Lamborghini Countach could be worth $1.4 million

John Alexander
By
A rare 1976 Lamborghini Countach (not the 2022 Countach) is going up for auction next month, and is expected to fetch a price in the region of $1.1 million to $1.4 million. The iconic retro futuristic car is being sold by Sotheby’s, and is expected to fetch a high price due to its good condition and being a rare example of the Periscopio or LP 400 version. Named for its distinctive roof design which continues to inspire car bodies to this day, the iconic version of the Countach was a favorite of singer Rod Stewart and is a legendary car among Lamborghini enthusiasts.

“While subsequent versions of the Countach would grow ever more flamboyant over the model’s 16-year production, the purity of Gandini’s original wedge design is best shown in the LP 400, nicknamed the ‘Periscopio’ for its unique roof design,” Sotheby’s writes on its listing for the Countach (via Robb Report). “As the earliest and rarest iteration, it is no surprise that the LP 400 “Periscopio” is the most desirable Countach, its design nearly unchanged from that of the original concept that created such a commotion at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show.”

There’s more information about the car on Sotheby’s website, like information on its previous owners and some more history of the car. But if you’d just like to admire the beauty of this rare beast then you can enjoy the images that Sotheby’s took for the auction in our gallery.

   

