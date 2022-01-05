Ford Shelby Mustang GT500KR Returns With Over 900 HP

The King is returning, riding over the horizon on more than 900 horses. Kneel down and drop in to the new Ford Shelby GT500KR (KR is short for King of the Road). Featuring over-the-top power and loads of carbon fiber, this extremely limited edition muscle car features a nasty bite.

The 2022 GT500KR is part of Shelby American’s 60th-anniversary celebration that kicks off in January. Every 2022 Shelby model rolling off the line will arrive tagged with a 60th-anniversary badge. As an extra “thank you” to all 2020 to 2022 GT500 buyers, 2022 GT500 purchasers can send their new rides to Las Vegas for an immediate KR power and accessory upgrade. And 2020 to 2021 GT500 owners can also vie for this exclusive opportunity to transform their already rare Mustang into the ultimate muscle car. This chance won’t be cheap or easy, though. Shelby only plans on providing a total of 225 KR packages — 180 in the U.S. (60 for each year) and 45 more overseas.

Special tags aside, the 2022 GT500KR really begins under the hood with a 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, complete with a custom 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger that elevates its approximately 800 horses to 900 horsepower when sparked by 93-octane fuel (any less is sacrilege as it is). This king-of-the-jungle roar is also thanks to a new high-volume intercooler and heat exchanger cold air intake, and Borla cat-back exhaust.

This ultra-high performance engine system fits under a carbon fiber hood and will ride upon an upgraded and recalibrated MagneRide suspension with Shelby adjustable front and rear springs, Ford Performance front and rear sway bars, and new performance-spec tires wrapped in forged aluminum wheels.

A snarling front splitter and scaled rear diffuser are also formed from carbon fiber that not only results in a lighter ride but bookends a vicious exterior. Ford will finish the limited run of 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition fastbacks in its classic Brittany Blue exterior paint with two different exterior stripe options.

Shelby added supplemental hood side vents not only with cool in mind but as a functional chill for the exhaust manifold. These will help to prevent heat soak, encouraging the engine to maintain longer peak power. Removable rain trays also allow for improved water management.

A Shelby hood strut system, custom mats, and leather seat covers are part of the GT500’s standard upgrade. There are also several bells and whistles for buyers with more personalization in mind.

The most powerful street-legal sports car that Ford has ever built has a starting U.S. MSRP of $72,900 and runs up to $127,895 with the KR package. 2020 and 2021 GT500 can upgrade to road kings for $54,995.

The first GT500 will be auctioned off for charity at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale event in January. Shelby will begin taking orders for the 2022 car in February.

