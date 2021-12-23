Hoonigan vs. The World is Back for Another Season

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hoonigan.com defines a hoonigan as a “person who operates a motor vehicle in an aggressive and unorthodox manner, consisting of, but not limited to, drifting, burnouts, donuts as well as acts of automotive aeronautics. One who hoons.”

If you’ve ever had the slightest connection to auto nuts, then you understand that this community is wild and wildly passionate about their greased-out passion. Season one of Hoonigan’s YouTube web series, Hoonicorn Vs. The World, for example, earned more than 47 million views as gearheads sported out a Ford Explorer and a Jeep XJ in a competition to build the best off-road vehicle.

Now, the enormously popular YouTube series is back with a dramatic twist in season two. Hoonigan hosts promise faster cars for this sequel, as requested by fans. Even more exciting professional drivers are pitted up against a teenager behind a massive engine block. For the first time ever, Head-Hoonigan-in-Charge, founder Ken Block, is handing over the keys to his 14-year-old daughter, Lia Block. The youth is helmeted up and ready to ride a fire-breathing 1,400 horsepower, methanol-fed, twin-turbo, all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Hoonicorn.

The name “Hoonicorn” is a portmanteau of “Hoonigan” and “unicorn.” According to the Forza Wiki community, the Hoonicorn is a drift car based on the 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe that debuted at the 2014 Specialty Equipment Market Association Show, held every November in Vegas. The trade-only event connects automotive specialty-equipment manufacturers and automotive manufacturers debuting innovative, new products with industry buyers from all over the world. True to its origins, specialists updated in 2016 with an even more powerful engine. This was all the motivation that Hoonigan needed to test the Hoonicorn.

Episode one pits a 4,000 horsepower NHRA Corvette C6 versus Ken Block’s 1,400 horsepower AWD Mustang. Of course, Hoonigan had to add a few spare parts to the Hoonicorn in order to make things interesting. This includes a paddle shifting, SADEV sequential transmission, weird science prototype VF503 wheels from American Racing, all-new livery, and a few other “beep boops” to give the Mustang a bit more oomph. You’ll have to tune in to learn more.

Racing against Lia Block was U.S. Nationals NHRA champion, Alex Laughlin. Throughout the episode, the Hoonigan team geeks out on all details on both cars and the fuel that drives them. Two-thirds into the video, we finally get to the main course after all the appetizers and salads have been served. The Hoonicorn features a deep, primal growl that echoes across the high desert setting.

“Woo-hoho! She’s a savage! That’s savage,” crew member Hertrech Eugene Jr. exclaims.

“Are you more nervous outside the car, watching your daughter drive?” host Corey Hosford asks.

“Hell yes,” Hoonigan founder Block responds.

It’s all in vicious fun, handing down this love of burning rubber from father to daughter. That’s the whole point for Hoonigan.

A leading automotive enthusiast brand founded in 2010, Hoonigan engages a huge community of motorsport fanatics through original content that it develops, produces, and distributes on multiple media platforms. Over 4.6 million YouTube subscribers have logged nearly a billion video views on Hoonigan’s channel. This averages out to about 40 million monthly views and 180 million average monthly minutes watched, keeping the rapt attention of gearheads, aspiring racers, and auto enthusiasts young and old, passing down this combustible love from one generation to the next.

Catch all the episodes on YouTube and follow along at www.hoonigan.com.

