When you begin looking for Lego deals, you soon realize how massive the market is for kits and building sets of Lego building blocks. Yes, Lego sales include toys for kids, but they’re also much more. Lego sets can capture the imagination of Harry Potter or Star Wars fans, help teenagers learn STEM concepts while constructing complex models, engage world-travelers with famous city skyline models, and even challenge individuals and teams who enter Lego construction contests worldwide. In the lower half of this post we summarize several of the major Lego categories of building sets or kits, Lego calls them “themes.” If you’re really just interested in finding the best Lego deals, however, next up you’ll see a selection of the best Lego deals you can buy today.

How to choose a Lego set

You can find Lego deals easily, but the vast selection of Lego sales sets can be overwhelming to anyone new to the hobby. If you’re looking for the best Lego for adults the choices are easier, but you still need to navigate the numerous Lego themes to make your decision. To give you, um, a leg up on your Lego sales search, we’ve listed a brief overview of just a few popular Lego themes below.

Lego Architecture: Appropriate for children 11+ and adults, the Lego Architecture them includes skylines, cityscapes, landmark buildings, and scenes from around the world. Highly detailed and challenging due to the careful design expression, Lego Architecture construction sets are designed for proud display.

Lego City: Children can construct typical city buildings and vehicles with Minifigures to match. Lego sets include rescue organization vehicles and scenes, passenger and cargo trains, an ocean exploration ship, a deep-space rocket and launch control, a police station, fire brigade, town center, and more.

Lego Classic: Lego Classic kits focus on helping children build key life skills including creativity and fine motor skills. Lego Classic sets are likened to treasure chests of Lego parts.

Lego Creator 3-in-1: Unleash your child's creativity with the Lego Creator 3-in-1 theme building kits. Each kit can construct three different action toys. As the young builders gain experience, they can create their own models.

Lego Creator Expert: The most advanced building theme, Lego Creator Expert included vehicles, buildings, houses, challenging world edifices such as the Roman Colosseum, iconic fairgrounds, and items related to sports, art, film, and more.

Lego Technic: Advanced builders can tackle Lego's most complex vehicles with gears, wheels, axles, and more. Build a Lego Ford F-150 Raptor, a Bugatti Chiron, Land Rover Defender. Technic building sets can contain thousands of pieces and are intended for ages 11+.

Lego Marvel: Lego Marvel kits built for ages 6 to 14+ include Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and more. Lego also has collectible Marvel Minifigures.

Lego Star Wars: The Lego Star Wars theme has starter sets for kids four and older plus many larger, more complex building sets for experts to construct space ships, helmets, weapons, and more. Lego Star Wars sets first appeared in 1999.

Lego Harry Potter: Lego Harry Potter theme building sets include Harry Potter characters, buildings, and villages, re-enactment scenes for gameplay, Hogwarts class sets, and Collectors' Editions.

Lego Harry Potter theme building sets include Harry Potter characters, buildings, and villages, re-enactment scenes for gameplay, Hogwarts class sets, and Collectors’ Editions. Lego Disney Mickey and Friends for Ages 4+: Lego deals for Disney Mickey and Friends Lego sets are suitable for children four and older. In addition to Disney character sets, there are learn-to-build kits, Frozen 2 building sets, and more.

