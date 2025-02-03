The National Corvette Museum debuts the perfect gift for Bowtie enthuisasts

Table of Contents Table of Contents Museum delivery for brand-new Corvette owners For preowned Corvettes from any era

Gearheads can be some of the most challenging people in the world to buy gifts for. Should you get them something for their car, like seat covers or remote starter? Or maybe something car-adjacent, like a jumper-pack or radar detector? Honestly, it’s a tough call even for the experts, because unless you are completely dialed in, guessing can be an expensive process of trail-and-error.

Luckily, for those who have a Corvette lover in their life, the National Corvette Museum just took all the guesswork out of how to surprise your loved one for whatever the occasion may be with two new museum experiences that are perfect for ‘Vette owners new and old.

Recommended Videos

Museum delivery for brand-new Corvette owners

Suppose your special someone just plunked down a big chunk of change for a new Stingray, Z06, E-Ray, or even the ungodly fast ZR1 hypercar. If that is the case, for just $1,500 more, the National Corvette Museum offers a detailed vehicle orientation with its newest owner to avoid embarrassing moments like stalling at a traffic light or turning on the windshield wipers when trying to shift gears.

A personal VIP guided tour of the museum is also included. The real payoff is when the owner sees their brand new Corvette on display on the iconic Corvette Boulevard section of the museum.

Finally, a unique decal is placed inside the driver’s door jamb to commemorate the museum experience. Beyond this, customers will receive a personalized dash plaque, similarly personalized wall plaque, and an individual photograph in front of the legendary museum.

For preowned Corvettes from any era

Even if your beloved doesn’t own a brand-new C8, but does have anything from a 1953 Blue Flame six-powered C1, or a supercharged 650-horsepower seven-speed C7 Z06, the National Corvette Museum has you covered. For just $500, owners can bring their vintage ‘Vette to the museum. There, they will be treated to a VIP guided tour of the National Corvette Museum, culminating with their car displayed on the venerable Corvette Boulevard. Also included in this is a one-year individual membership to the NCM, so they can come back as many times as their enthusiastic heart demands.

Beyond the excitement of the Corvette catwalk, owners are also given a full detailing for their ride to ensure it leaves the museum looking even better than when it arrived.

Finally, the Pre-Owned National Corvette Museum Experience allows owners to discuss maintenance tips as well as seek out advice from one of the official staff mechanics at the Corvette Museum. Anyone who has owned a vintage Corvette knows that this perk alone is nearly priceless. Being able to finally solve the reason that your dad’s 454 cubic-inch-powered 1971 Corvette constantly overheats despite every attempt at changing the thermostat, upgrading the radiator and water pump, and a dozen other trials and errors, is worth far more than the price of admission.