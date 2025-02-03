 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The National Corvette Museum debuts the perfect gift for Bowtie enthuisasts

Corvette Museum delivery experience gift

By
1953 Corvette
Courtesy: National Corvette Museum National Corvette Museum / CourteNational Corvette Museum

Gearheads can be some of the most challenging people in the world to buy gifts for. Should you get them something for their car, like seat covers or remote starter? Or maybe something car-adjacent, like a jumper-pack or radar detector? Honestly, it’s a tough call even for the experts, because unless you are completely dialed in, guessing can be an expensive process of trail-and-error.

Luckily, for those who have a Corvette lover in their life, the National Corvette Museum just took all the guesswork out of how to surprise your loved one for whatever the occasion may be with two new museum experiences that are perfect for ‘Vette owners new and old.

Recommended Videos

Museum delivery for brand-new Corvette owners

C8 Corvette
Courtesy: National Corvette Museum National Corvette Museum / National Corvette Museum

Suppose your special someone just plunked down a big chunk of change for a new Stingray, Z06, E-Ray, or even the ungodly fast ZR1 hypercar. If that is the case, for just $1,500 more, the National Corvette Museum offers a detailed vehicle orientation with its newest owner to avoid embarrassing moments like stalling at a traffic light or turning on the windshield wipers when trying to shift gears.

1961 Corvette
Courtesy: National Corvette Museum National Corvette Museum / National Corvette Museum

A personal VIP guided tour of the museum is also included. The real payoff is when the owner sees their brand new Corvette on display on the iconic Corvette Boulevard section of the museum.

Corvettes
Courtesy: National Corvette Museum National Corvette Museum / National Corvette Museum

Finally, a unique decal is placed inside the driver’s door jamb to commemorate the museum experience. Beyond this, customers will receive a personalized dash plaque, similarly personalized wall plaque, and an individual photograph in front of the legendary museum.

C7 Z06
Courtesy: National Corvette Museum National Corvette Museum / National Corvette Museum

For preowned Corvettes from any era

1971 Corvette
Courtesy: National Corvette Museum National Corvette Museum / National Corvette Museum

Even if your beloved doesn’t own a brand-new C8, but does have anything from a 1953 Blue Flame six-powered C1, or a supercharged 650-horsepower seven-speed C7 Z06, the National Corvette Museum has you covered. For just $500, owners can bring their vintage ‘Vette to the museum. There, they will be treated to a VIP guided tour of the National Corvette Museum, culminating with their car displayed on the venerable Corvette Boulevard. Also included in this is a one-year individual membership to the NCM, so they can come back as many times as their enthusiastic heart demands.

Mako Shark Corvette
Courtesy: National Corvette Museum National Corvette Museum / National Corvette Museum

Beyond the excitement of the Corvette catwalk, owners are also given a full detailing for their ride to ensure it leaves the museum looking even better than when it arrived.

C8 Corvettes
Courtesy: National Corvette Museum National Corvette Museum / National Corvette Museum

Finally, the Pre-Owned National Corvette Museum Experience allows owners to discuss maintenance tips as well as seek out advice from one of the official staff mechanics at the Corvette Museum. Anyone who has owned a vintage Corvette knows that this perk alone is nearly priceless. Being able to finally solve the reason that your dad’s 454 cubic-inch-powered 1971 Corvette constantly overheats despite every attempt at changing the thermostat, upgrading the radiator and water pump, and a dozen other trials and errors, is worth far more than the price of admission.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Bentley Continental GT Speed debut: A high-performance hybrid touring machine
Bentley introduces the Continental GT Speed, the perfect ride for your next road trip
bentley continental gt speed parked in a home carport direct frontal view

Bentley Motors will introduce the Continental GT Speed at the Concours of Elegance in Tegernsee, Germany, on July 26 and 27. The fourth-generation luxury Grand Tourer features a hybrid powertrain and a new exterior and interior design.
Why the Bentley Continental GT Speed  is important

While the new Continental GT Speed is Bentley's most potent road car ever, its significance is not limited to acceleration time and top speed.

Read more
McLaren Trophy America championship debuts in 2025
The McLaren Trophy America Championship is for amateur and professional driver teams.
McLaren Arturo Trophy race cars will compete in the McLaren Trophy America championship.

McLaren Automotive announced the McLaren Trophy America championship, a new racing series greenlighted to begin in 2025.  The series calendar will include five doubleheader weekend races, with the first event at Sonoma Raceway in California on March 28-30.
Why the McLaren Trophy America championship matters

The McLaren Trophy America championship follows the same format as the McLaren Trophy series in Europe, which had its first season in 2023. The new championship supports GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, a North American motorsports series founded in 1990 for four levels of amateur and professional drivers in various vehicle classes.
McLaren Trophy America championship details

Read more
2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron debut PPE platform benefits
The Q6 and SQ6 e-trons will have the longest range and fastest charging Audi EVs. in
2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron European model parked on a stone street near a seaport.

Audi of America announced the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and higher-performance SQ6 e-tron all-electric mid-size luxury SUVs. The Q6 e-trons will join the Q4 e-tron compact SUV and the Q8 e-tron full-size SUV in the Audi lineup when the Q6 and SQ6 e-trons in fall 2024.

Why the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron matters

Read more