 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Kia is expanding its EV lineup with 15 new models

Kia sets ambitious expansion plan with new EV lineup from the EV1 to the EV9

James Dolan
By
2024 Kia EV9 and EV9 GT Line parked in a forest
Kia

In 2018, Kia introduced its first electric car to the U.S. market — the Kia Nero EV. We took it on a test drive and we were impressed by the electric Kia’s technology and performance on the road. Besides that, it comes with a price tag of around $40,000 and an EPA range of 253 miles, which makes it convenient for urban driving. But if the range of the Kia Nero EV doesn’t convince you to go for it, you could top up $3,000 on your budget and consider the Kia EV6 with an EPA estimated range of 310 miles.

Better yet, you could wait for the Kia EV9, which is scheduled to be delivered next year — and it could qualify for the EV tax credit. But Kia isn’t done yet! The South Korean automaker is planning to expand its lineup and introduce 15 new EV models by 2027.

Kia EV5 concept car parked in front of a house
Kia

Kia will expand its lineup from EV1 to EV9

So far, the automaker has introduced the Kia EV5 (concept car), EV6, and the upcoming EV9 (flagship model) to its electric Kia lineup. By 2027, Kia plans to expand its lineup from the EV1 to the EV9 — according to David Hilbert, the marketing chief of Kia Europe, who spoke to Autocar. Coincidentally, Kia’s strategy is similar to BMW, which is also electrifying its lineup.

Recommended Videos

However, not every electric model in its lineup will be sold in North America. For instance, the Kia EV5 is destined for China and Europe — but it is yet to confirm if EV5 will head over to North America. Despite that, we know the lower number models will be cheaper and smaller compared to the higher number models.

The EV1 is expected to compete against the upcoming Volkswagen ID 2, which is a small and affordable electric hatchback that will be priced at around $26,300 in Europe. On the other hand, the Kia EV3 is expected to be a subcompact crossover but slightly smaller than the EV5.

Even though Kia hasn’t revealed if it will bring its smaller and cheaper EV models to the U.S. market, its parent company (Hyundai) sells one of the most affordable electric cars in the U.S. market. More succinctly, the Hyundai Kona Electric is a crossover SUV that starts at $33,550. If Kia plays it out like Hyundai, it could bring its entry-level EV models to North America. Not to mention, there are other new models that Kia is planning to introduce by 2027 that won’t be part of the EV1 to EV9 lineup.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
BMW begins testing new V2X tech for EVs in California
BMW is developing bidirectional charging capabilities in its upcoming EVs
2023 BMW i7 driving on the road.

Over the past few years, BMW has made significant research and development to prepare for an electric future. As part of its electric vehicle lineup, the German automaker has produced the BMW i3, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX3, and Mini Cooper SE. It also recently introduced the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, and we know the BMW i5 is coming later this year.

But to catch up to the competition, BMW needs more than just luxury electric vehicles to convince its customers. Its trick up its sleeve is a technology that most EV manufacturers have not implemented yet — bidirectional charging.
BMW is working on a technology to use your EV for power backup
In a press release, BMW announced it has partnered with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to develop vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology until 2026. If you're unfamiliar with V2X, it's a technology that makes it possible for your EV to revert electricity to your home during a power blackout.

Read more
Report: Only one-third of car dealerships have an EV available for purchase right now
An electric vehicle being charged.

An electric vehicle being charged. myenergi/unsplash

Many of those searching for an electric vehicle in the past year have concluded that there are slim pickings at their local car dealerships. According to a recent study released by the Sierra Club, those deductions are accurate. It’s been determined that the auto industry is sadly failing to meet consumer demand for electric vehicles in the United States.

Read more
What the EPA’s new proposed rules about electric vehicles mean for car buyers
If you plan to purchase a vehicle, read this first
EPA plague in the U.S.

President Biden has witnessed enormous growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales since taking office, with sales tripling and the total amount of available models doubling. For example, over 130,000 public charging stations for electric cars have been deployed across the United States, indicating a 40% increase over prior years.

In addition, since Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, the private sector has spent over $120 billion in domestic electric vehicle and battery production. Now the EPA has introduced new rules and regulations surrounding EVs to further accelerate America's movements toward more environmentally friendly automobiles. 

Read more