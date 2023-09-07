The Ford F-150 Lightning is now available in matte black

Since Ford started selling the Ford F-150 Lightning, it has been available in four models — the Pro, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum models. The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is the most affordable electric pickup in the U.S., starting at $49,995, while the XLT and Lariat trims are better options if you want a longer range.

However, if you want the most luxurious option, the Platinum trim has what it takes. This Ford electric truck features the most advanced Ford technology, and you can also improve your comfort with Nirvana leather seats that have heating, cooling, and massage settings. If you want the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum trim, you can choose ten different color options, which include Agate Black, Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Grey, Rapid Red, Stone Grey, Oxford White, Star White, Iconic Silver, Azure Gray, and Avalanche. Well, Ford has another Platinum model ready to roll out of the factory, and it’s available in matte black.

Dubbed the F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition, it’s a cooler version of the Platinum trim wrapped in a matte black finish. It comes with the same performance specifications in a Platinum model: A battery range of 300 miles, dual motors that can produce 580 horsepower, and a towing capacity of 8,500 pounds. But what makes it stand out is the finishing touch that makes it look like an electric truck you could find in Batman’s garage.

All about the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition

It isn’t just the exterior that has been redefined with black color, but also the 22-inch wheels and lug nuts. Even the Ford badge on the front, the tonneau cover, and the running boards have been turned black. Like that’s not enough, the front light bar has been tinted to appear darker — but the headlights remain unchanged. The interior of the Lightning Platinum Black Edition isn’t any different since everything is blacked out, including the Nirvana leather seats.

Another cool thing about the Platinum Black Edition is the aluminum plates and reflective “Lightning” graphics on the exterior and Panorama sunroof. However, it doesn’t come with Tesla’s NACS port, but you should have full access to the Tesla Supercharger network by 2024 using an adapter.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition starts at $97,995, which makes it the most expensive Ford F-150 Lightning model. It will also be a limited model since only 2,000 units will be produced. If you order it right now, you should expect delivery by early 2024.

