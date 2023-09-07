 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition looks like Batman’s choice for an electric pickup

The Ford F-150 Lightning is now available in matte black

James Dolan
By

F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition parked in front of a house.

Since Ford started selling the Ford F-150 Lightning, it has been available in four models — the Pro, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum models. The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is the most affordable electric pickup in the U.S., starting at $49,995, while the XLT and Lariat trims are better options if you want a longer range.

However, if you want the most luxurious option, the Platinum trim has what it takes. This Ford electric truck features the most advanced Ford technology, and you can also improve your comfort with Nirvana leather seats that have heating, cooling, and massage settings. If you want the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum trim, you can choose ten different color options, which include Agate Black, Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Grey, Rapid Red, Stone Grey, Oxford White, Star White, Iconic Silver, Azure Gray, and Avalanche. Well, Ford has another Platinum model ready to roll out of the factory, and it’s available in matte black.

Recommended Videos

Dubbed the F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition, it’s a cooler version of the Platinum trim wrapped in a matte black finish. It comes with the same performance specifications in a Platinum model: A battery range of 300 miles, dual motors that can produce 580 horsepower, and a towing capacity of 8,500 pounds. But what makes it stand out is the finishing touch that makes it look like an electric truck you could find in Batman’s garage.

F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition
Ford / Ford

All about the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition

It isn’t just the exterior that has been redefined with black color, but also the 22-inch wheels and lug nuts. Even the Ford badge on the front, the tonneau cover, and the running boards have been turned black. Like that’s not enough, the front light bar has been tinted to appear darker — but the headlights remain unchanged. The interior of the Lightning Platinum Black Edition isn’t any different since everything is blacked out, including the Nirvana leather seats. 

Another cool thing about the Platinum Black Edition is the aluminum plates and reflective “Lightning” graphics on the exterior and Panorama sunroof. However, it doesn’t come with Tesla’s NACS port, but you should have full access to the Tesla Supercharger network by 2024 using an adapter. 

The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition starts at $97,995, which makes it the most expensive Ford F-150 Lightning model. It will also be a limited model since only 2,000 units will be produced. If you order it right now, you should expect delivery by early 2024. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
These popular chains are adding electric charging stations
Now, you can get a hot dog or a sub while your EV charges
7Charge electric vehicle charging station by 7-Eleven with an EV charging at a convenience store

One of the more annoying things about owning an electric vehicle is charging. Not only are charging stations difficult to find, but they’re also placed in inconvenient locations. You park your vehicle, attach the necessary plug, pay, and then you sit in the car. And wait. Scrolling endlessly on your phone. If you like hot dogs and subs, and own an EV, there’s some good news as 7-Eleven and Subway have both announced that they will be installing electric charging stations at their locations across the U.S.
For 7-Eleven, it’s charging network will be called 7Charge – it’s a catchy name that sounds like a sugar-fueled soda, but for your car – that will offer a “convenient and reliable fast-charging experience” at select stores in the U.S. Charging stations will also be available in Canada, but at a later date. Surprisingly, 7-Eleven claims that 7Charge is already online in Florida, Texas, Colorado, and California.

The 7Charge network will have CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs for EVs and also has a nifty payment system. EV owners in an area where 7Charge is available can download the app on their smartphone and use that to pay.
Subway, which is best known for its $5 footlongs also announced plans to build its charging network that will be called Subway EV Charging Oasis. These electric vehicle charging stations seem like they’ll be a little nicer than the ones 7-Eleven will offer with amenities like restrooms, WiFi, playgrounds, and picnic tables. While your body is being refueled by a sub, the brand’s chargers will be able to provide 120 miles of range in roughly 17 minutes to your EV for around $20.
At the moment, Subway confirmed that it’s working with two EV startups to get the charging station up and running: GenZEV Solutions and RED E Charging. According to Subway, the two startups will handle the charging side of things and maintenance.

Read more
Whether you’re ready or not, GM is looking into bringing ChatGPT to everything 
Pretty soon, ChatGPT could be helping you when you're behind the wheel
2023 Cadillac Celestiq rear end angle from the driver's side overlooking mountains during a sunset.

Just like the Internet changed the world, the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT will certainly change how the world operates. In the automotive world, General Motors will explore ways to use ChatGPT in its vehicles. As Reuters reports, GM is looking to utilize ChatGPT as a way to expand its collaboration with Microsoft.

“ChatGPT is going to be in everything,” GM Vice President Scott Miller told the outlet in an interview.

Read more
The first Ferrari SUV makes rivals look like value options
Ferraris have always been expensive, but the new Purosangue has an insane pricetag
2024 Ferrari Purosangue front end angle from driver's side parked in front of an old stone building.

No one purchases a Ferrari to save money. The exotic Italian marque is known for having vehicles that rival house prices. And with Ferrari set to introduce its first SUV, the all-new 2024 Purosangue, in the near future, we weren’t expecting that trend to end anytime soon. But the reported price for the upcoming Ferrari SUV even gave us reason to pause and drew some gasps. You’d better sit down before we share the news.
According to Car and Driver, Ferrari sent the outlet an email claiming that the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue would start at a whopping $398,350. For what it’s worth, that price does include the $5,000 destination fee.

Previous

Read more