What does a Paddock Club ticket to an F1 race get you? An inside look

Experience a race weekend like a one percenter

By
The entrance to the Paddock Cub at COTA
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

Unless you happen to be close to someone who owns a Formula One team, or a major sponsor, then a weekend in the Paddock Club may be as good as it gets. In most cases, you’ll watch the race from right above the pit lane, rub shoulders with celebrities, and have a level of access far beyond what the folks in the grandstand will get. On the flip side, you’ll certainly pay a premium for all of this.

Formula One is an expensive day out no matter what you do. Flights to a host city are going to be more expensive the week of the race, hotel rates will be through the roof, transport to and from the track will likely set you back a good amount. So if you’re blowing a fortune anyway, why not go all out with it? Here’s what a Paddock Club pass gets you, based on my recent experiences in Austin.

It’s not all about the view

The view of the first corner at COTA from above the pit lane
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

There are certain parts of a race track where spectators can get a pretty good view. Maybe see a handful of corners, or end up with a clear shot at a prime overtaking spot. Neither the grandstand, or the pits, are that. In Austin, from above the pit lane, you can see the cars take off, which is pretty spectacular, and you may have a good view of the first corner if you crane your neck enough. Otherwise it’s just a long straight where not a ton happens.

Most of your viewing will be done via a large screen, or on a TV in the bar when the heat gets too much. And that’s fine, it’s the same on the majority of tracks. You’re there for the atmosphere anyway, and the Paddock Club might be the best place to drink all of that in. Plus, watching a pit stop from above is a great experience, even if it does only last a couple of seconds.

Some famous faces will be dotted around

Pierre Gasly being interviewed in Pirelli's suite
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

F1 has always been a glamorous sport, so the rich and famous naturally flock to it. Some are there because they’re fans of the sport, or close to a race team. Others are invited because they add a bit more spectacle to the already spectacle packed occasion. When I was in Austin, Gordon Ramsay was also in attendance and could be spotted in the pit lane, on the Hot Laps, and in a few other areas. Often surrounded by a mob requesting selfies with the celebrity chef.

You’ll also see a few drivers throughout the day. They tend to hold brief talks, interviews, and meetups in the paddock club over the entire F1 weekend. So if you’ve always wanted to shake Pierre Gasley’s hand, or compliment Lewis Hamilton on his choice of watch, this may be your best shot.

Access (most) areas

View down the COTA pit lane during the US GP
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

You can’t go into the paddock proper. That’s for the folks with the VIP passes (along with certain media, race team staff, and drivers). But you do have a good view of it in Austin, and won’t be too far away at plenty of other venues. Similarly, garage access is a no-no. The garages themselves are roped off before the pit walks start, and you have to be the guest of a team to get in there. The pit walk is worth doing though, as you will be mere yards from where the magic happens.

Attendees will get to step onto the track, albeit not during a grid walk. Paddock Club guests can take part in a “Track Tour” which involves climbing onto the bed of a flatbed truck before it takes off around the circuit. Commentary is provided on each truck, sometimes by a former Formula One driver, and the folks behind the wheel of the semi do actually get their foot down more than you would expect them to.

Then there’s the “Photo Safari” which happens during qualifying and the race itself. You’ll be given a high-vis vest, loaded into a van, and whisked off to a particularly picturesque corner where you can experience the cars whipping right by you. You can also snap photos, or have a shot of you taken while a car goes by, but snapping something traveling over 150 mph is easier said than done.

Expect to be thoroughly wined and dined

A food stall in the COTA paddock club
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

There’s food and drink aplenty in the Paddock Club. Bars offering champagne, wine, beer, cocktails, and spirits are dotted around (provided you aren’t at a dry Grand Prix) and there’s a good choice of food too. If you do end up in a suite, the food is honestly world class.

My weekend consisted of filet mignon, lobster, sushi, chicken katsu, lamb chops, and various other culinary delights. Gordon Ramsay seemed to be in a very good mood so I can assume his lunch was as perfectly cooked as mine was. When you hit a certain tier, then the real price is gout. Outside on the lower levels of the Paddock club, you could grab things like Pizza, which was perfectly fine.

It’s not cheap at all

Trying to get to the podium at COTA following the US GP
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

This is about as premium a Formula One experience as an individual or small group can pay for. It’s limited, tiered, and you will part

As for the Paddock Club, you’re comfortably parting with four figures per person. Exactly how much depends on your package. At minimum you get access to the Paddock Club, tickets for the weekend, and entry to pretty much all of the extras. Pick a package with a nice hotel, that price is going up. Austin was around $8,000 from what I’ve gathered, and that may be as cheap as it gets in the United States–with Miami and Vegas tending to command more of a premium. If you do find a package with suite access, then that will cost more but is certainly worth the upgrade.

To get a ticket, you’ll likely have to book well in advance and may spend some time on a waitlist. This is actually one of those areas where a credit card concierge service comes in very handy. Especially if it’s through a credit card company that’s also a major F1 sponsor.

Still, if you want the ultimate Formula One weekend, and want to be standing right below the podium when the winner starts spraying champagne about, this is the way to do it. It’s a bucket list price for what is a solid bucket list experience.

