 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

6 mistakes you make when you clean your car

Car cleaning missteps: Common mistakes to avoid for a spotless vehicle

James Dolan
By
Close-up of front end tire of black Porsche 911 being washed with a spray foam gun
Andre Tan/Unsplash

Believe it or not, car cleaning is an essential skill that you need to learn if you want to do it correctly. It’s more than just washing your car with a wet, soapy sponge and rinsing it with water to get rid of the dirt. If you don’t clean your car properly, you risk damaging the paint, making it look dull, or causing rust buildup.

However, car detailing is not that complicated if you know the mistakes you should avoid. Even if you take it on a car wash, it’s better to have a clue of the things to watch out for. If you’re clueless about it, here are six mistakes you probably make when you wash your car at home

Recommended Videos

1. Using household products on your car

First things first, don’t use any household cleaning products to wash your car. This includes dish soap, glass cleaners, abrasive household cleansers, and bleach. 

Many household products have ingredients that will strip off the protective wax from your car, making it more exposed to scratches and damage. For instance, most glass cleaners contain ammonia, which can cause cracks in your car windows and mirrors.

So, what is your best option? It’s simple, just use dedicated car wash products that are specially formulated to clean your car. More succinctly, if you want to clean your car’s body, use a dedicated car shampoo — and if you want to clean the windows, use dedicated car window cleaners.

Here are the best car soaps to get the job done yourself. 

Cleaning a car with a long-handled brush
Mark Herreid/Shutterstock

2. Using the wrong material

If you’re cleaning your car, avoid using old towels, rags, T-shirts, or brushes that are abrasive to your paint. Even cleaning the interior with paper towels wouldn’t be a good idea. Instead, it’s better if you use a microfiber cloth with no rough edges to clean your car.

In addition, have different microfiber cloths or sponges for a specific purpose. In other words, use a different microfiber towel for drying your car and another one for waxing. Similarly, don’t make the mistake of dipping your microfiber cloths or sponge in one bucket — you should have at least two buckets, one for washing and rinsing.

3. Cleaning your car in direct sunlight

The same reason you should avoid parking your car under the scorching sun also applies to why you shouldn’t clean your car in direct sunlight. For starters, you’re more likely to scratch the paint if you clean your car after the surface becomes heated by the sun.

It’s also more difficult to get rid of bird droppings, mud, and dirt stuck on your car’s surface if they’re exposed to high temperatures. Beyond that, you could have soap residue and water spots if the soapy water evaporates before you’ve rinsed it off. If you can’t avoid washing your car in direct sunlight, it would be better to clean it after 5 p.m. or early morning before 9 a.m. 

A person wearing gloves spraying a cleaner on the steering wheel.
Space_Cat/Shutterstock

4. Forgetting to clean the interior

If you’re doing a thorough cleaning of your car, we recommend you start with the interior. This is because you will keep off dirt, dust, and debris from blowing back to your car’s exterior after you’ve cleaned it. 

Here’s how to clean your car’s interior:

Step 1: Remove any trash from your car.

Step 2: Remove the floor mats to clean them. Here is a guide on how to clean your car mats.

Step 3: Vacuum the interior.

Step 4: Use a microfiber cloth with dedicated car interior soap to clean the dashboard, center console, door panels, and steering wheel.

Step 5: Wipe your interior windows using a microfiber cloth and a car window cleaner product.

Step 5: Vacuum and clean your car seats with a dedicated cleaner. We recommend the best car leather cleaners so you don’t ruin your car’s leather interior. But if your car seats are fabric, use upholstery cleaner.

Step 6: Use an air freshener to make your car smell nice. Here are the best car air fresheners to buy for a pleasant drive.

5. Cleaning your car in the wrong order

Before you start cleaning the exterior, rinse it with water to get rid of any loose debris and dirt. Next, wash the rims and tires using a dedicated brake dust and wheel cleaner so you don’t blow the loose debris and dust onto your car’s surface. Once you’re done with that part, clean your car from top to bottom, starting with the roof, while rotating the microfiber towels.

Of course, don’t forget to clean your car windows, side mirrors, headlights, and rubber moldings during the process. Here are two popular methods to clean your headlights.

Lastly, wax and buff your car — but we don’t recommend you apply too much wax.

Small international car wash with blue and yellow brushes with an Audi waiting to be washed.
RobbieWi/Pixabay

6. Taking your car to an automated car wash

You probably don’t know this, but an automated car wash with brushes could scratch your paint. This usually happens when the automated brushes accumulate leftover dirt and debris from other cars passing through the machine.

If you find the time, it would be better to wash your car at home — as long as you follow the right steps. But if you don’t have the time or the patience, a brushless car wash would be a better option than an automated car wash.

Detailing your car is easy

That’s it! Now that you know the mistakes to avoid, you should find it easy to detail your car. Better yet, you can supervise the cleaning process if someone else is doing it for you. Just remember to use products that are specifically made to clean cars, and use plenty of microfiber cloths.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
These are the items you should always have in your vehicle in case of emergency
winter roadside emergency kit.

Depending on where you live, snow may or may not be a big deal. Folks living in certain parts of New York or Arizona look forward to over 100 inches of snow every year, so seeing white stuff fall from the sky isn't exactly special, nor is it an emergency, for the residents. Not only are citizens in these areas well-practiced at driving in wintery conditions, but their local governments are well-equipped to handle have snows.

Things are dramatically different in the southern parts of the United States. A few inches of snow in southern states will cause all hell to break loose. Bread, milk, and toilet paper vanish from grocery store shelves, schools close, businesses shut down, cars are abandoned on the interstate ... people panic, basically. Don't be one of those people.

Read more
What’s the ideal amount of horsepower for a sports car?
That 700-horsepower car your buddy keeps bragging about isn't the answer
how much horsepower is ideal 2019 dodge challenger srt hellcat redeye widebody charger r t scat pack 5

When Dodge introduced the Challenger SRT Hellcat, it knowingly initiated a horsepower war for practically all modern sporty cars to participate in. Before, it was all about lap times around the Nürburgring. At some level, those lap times still count, but horsepower now reigns supreme. Following in the wake of the Hellcat twins, Ford now offers a Shelby GT500 Mustang that pumps out 760 horsepower and the most powerful car BMW sells is rated at 627 horsepower. Whether you want an SUV, sports car, sedan, or wagon, getting 600 horsepower in a modern car is easier than ever. While you can get a vehicle with enough power to shake a flat-earther’s faith, should you?
Related Reading

Fastest Cars in the World
Best Types of Car Racing

Read more
The 6 best sports cars under $50K: Get an amazing ride without breaking the bank
These six cars prove that you don’t have to be a millionaire to get a fun sports car 
affordable sports cars under 50k 2023 nissan z 2

Everyone thinks that they have to win the lottery to get into a sports car, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Sports cars come in all shapes and sizes. As long as you’re willing to compromise on performance and size, you can get into a sports car at a relatively affordable price. 
Sure, most sports cars that cost less than $50,000 aren’t nearly as powerful as those with six-figure price tags, but that doesn’t make them any worse. Plus, there’s nothing like pushing a small, underpowered car to its limits. It certainly beats trying to stay in control of a high-powered machine. If you’re looking for cheap sports cars on a budget of $50,000, here are our top six choices.

Toyota GR Supra 2.0 – $45,135 
The six-cylinder Toyota GR Supra may get all of the praise, but the four-cylinder version of the sports car is mighty impressive. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder delivers 255 horsepower. That may not sound like a lot, but the GR Supra 2.0 can still get to 60 mph in roughly 4.5 seconds, which is mega-quick. Plus, it feels nearly as quick around corners with handling that’s just as sharp. The GR Supra 2.0 is proof that more power doesn’t necessarily result in a substantially better sports car.

Read more