If you’re an automotive enthusiast, you know that it’s a good idea to regularly wash your car. Keeping your car clean helps it shine, marginally improves fuel economy, and it also helps you extend the life of your car’s paint job. Things like bird droppings, bugs, tree sap, and road salt, if you live in an area that sees a decent amount of snow, can slowly degrade your car’s paint over time. Washing your car gets rid of these harmful contaminants.

When it comes to keeping your car clean, we recommend washing it yourself. While going to an automated car wash is much easier and quicker, the massive brushes that scrub soap all over your vehicle rarely get cleaned themselves. They’re also incredibly aggressive, which could result in your car getting scratches or hard-to-remove swirl marks. If you have the time, it’s always best to wash your car yourself. If you’re looking to do just that, you’ll want to grab one of these products, which are the best car soaps available in 2021.

Mothers California Gold Car Wash

You’re probably going to recognize the Mothers name. The company has specialized in making products that clean, protect, and detail your car for decades. Mothers’ California Gold Car Wash may not produce as much suds as other products, but it’s still a great option to get the grime off your car. While California Gold Car Wash is strong enough to get your car clean, it won’t dull the paint or remove previously applied wax. This car soap is also pH balanced, which means you won’t have to deal with pesky water spots after washing your car.

Meguiar’s Ultimate Wash & Wax

Meguiar’s Ultimate Wash & Wax is one of the few two-in-one products on this list. While you might have bad memories of two-in-one hair care products, this one actually works. In addition to making your car sparkle, this soap will also coat your vehicle in an extra layer of wax to protect the paint. This is possible thanks to the product’s formula of Carnauba wax and a synthetic polymer. The soap is also pH neutral, so it won’t strip your old wax off or harm your paint.

Rain-X Spot Free Car Wash

You’ve probably heard of Rain-X. The company specializes in making products that help repel water off of your glass, windshield, and car. Rain-X also has a product to keep your entire car clean. Not only will Rain-X’s Spot Free Car Wash do just that, but it will also make sure that your car has a spot-free shine. The company claims you don’t even need to hand dry the vehicle to get that. It’s also one of the more affordable car washes on this list.

Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Super Suds

Chemical Guys is one of the newer companies on this list, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying out its Mr. Pink Super Suds soap. Packed with lubricants and a pH-balanced formula, this is the kind of soap that can be used on a weekly basis without worrying about stripping the wax off of your last job or damaging sensitive materials. This soap is best used with a foam gun and when properly used, creates a ton of foam. Additionally, it smells amazing.

Griot’s Garage Brilliant Finish Car Wash

Automotive cleaning products from Griot’s Garage aren’t cheap, but they’re made out of high-end ingredients to make your car look and shine like it’s ready for an auto show. The company’s products are used to get classics looking like new at global events like the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, so they’ll work wonders on your car. In addition to being safe to use on matte paint and vinyl wraps, this Brilliant Finish Car Wash has special brighteners to enhance your car’s color.

Turtle Wax Ice Car Wash & Wax

Turtle Wax is known for making affordable products that deliver great results. This Ice Car Wash & Wax may be one of the more affordable soaps on this list, but it’s packed with loads of tech to make your car shine. Turtle Wax’s soap has Smart Shield Technology to add layers of shine, while protecting your car’s finish. Since this soap has wax in it, you won’t have to spend more time waxing your car once you’ve finished washing it.

Adam’s Car Shampoo pH Best Car Wash

Adam’s car wash soap may not have a catchy name or a snappy design for the bottle, but that shouldn’t lead you to think this is a subpar product. That’s far from the case. The company’s simply named Car Wash Shampoo has a pH neutral formula, so it will work on various paint jobs and won’t strip away previously applied waxes or sealants. Adam’s car soap comes in a concentrated formula, allowing you to get excellent results with a small amount of product.

Meguiar’s Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax

Hand-washing your car not only requires a lot of tools and products, but you also have to have running water and, for the most part, be in a shady spot. If you don’t have access to running water, are trying to be more conscious about your water usage, or simply want to clean your car inside your garage, there are a handful of waterless washes on the market. Not only will this product clean the dirt, grime, and dust off your car, it will also leave a just-waxed shine on it, too. If you’re an urbanite, this is a must-have.

Armor All Car Wash

Armor All is affordable and easy to find, which are a few of the major upsides to its Car Wash. Additionally, the soap is both powerful and delicate – it will take the grime off of your car, but won’t remove any wax that you previously applied. It also has a clean-rinsing formula to give you streak-free and spot-free results. Armor All sells its Car Wash in a concentrated form, so one 64-fluid-ounce bottle should last a long time.

Aero Cosmetics Wash Wax All

Aero Cosmetics’ Wash Wax All is another waterless wash and wax product. The original formula was developed to be used on aircraft and has been updated to help you keep your car clean without using any water. All you have to do is spray it onto your car and wipe it off. The company claims the product can be used on everything from glass to granite, aluminum, leather, and plastic. The formula is biodegradable and human-friendly, which means that if it gets in your eyes or onto your skin, you won’t have to rush to wash it off.

While it may be tricky, washing your car in winter is incredibly important. When left for an extended period, road salt can eat away at your car’s paint, leading to rust. Cleaning the exterior of your vehicle is one simple thing you can do to get your car ready for winter. If you’re looking for a checklist on how to winterize your car, check out your handy guide.

Once you’ve cleaned your car, the next things to tackle on the outside are the headlights. Foggy headlights will make your car look old, dated, and neglected, regardless of how shiny the paint is. To get your headlights looking like new again, take a look at our guide on how to clean foggy headlights.

Editors' Recommendations