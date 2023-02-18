 Skip to main content
BMW, hybrid cars, and EVs dominate Consumer Reports’ top rankings

It’s the first time BMW has landed in the top spot of Consumer Reports’ rankings

Joel Patel
By

Consumer Reports tests hundreds of vehicles a year and conducts some of the most intensive tests in the industry. Apparently, the organization logs hundreds of thousands of miles on test vehicles annually to help consumers make an educated purchase. Recently, Consumer Reports ranked 32 car brands in its annual Auto Brand Report Card Rankings and, for the first time in the organization’s history, BMW came out on top as having the most reliable cars.

Before we get into the results, here’s how Consumer Reports ranks its vehicles. Each car that Consumer Reports tests gets an Overall Score. The score is based on four factors: reliability, safety, owner satisfaction, and the road test. The predicted reliability score comes from the organization’s survey that’s based on 17 problem areas in cars. A safety score is determined by crash-test scores and available safety features, while the owner satisfaction score is based on a survey that’s completed by Consumer Reports’ members. Lastly, the road-test score is based on the various tests that the organization puts vehicles through.

2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive and M4 Competition xDrive parked in a dirt field in front of dirt patches with dark clouds in the back.
BMW

BMW topped Consumer Reports brand rankings with an overall score of 81. Subaru (79), Mini (79), Lexus (77), Honda (77), Toyota (76), Genesis (76), Mazda (75), Audi (74), and Kia (73) finish off the top 10. Out of the automakers in the top 10, Genesis made the largest leap, moving up 12 spots compared to last year, while Mazda fell six spots.

“BMW builds many high-performance, full-featured, and reliable models, so it’s not surprising to see it at the top of our brand rankings,” said Jake Fisher, senior director of automotive testing at Consumer Reports. “But non-luxury brands like Subaru, Toyota, and Mazda have also consistently ranked high over the past few years, ensuring that consumers don’t have to sacrifice affordability to get a high-quality car.”

Automakers that did poorly as the least reliable cars in Consumer Reports’ testing include: Land Rover (45), Jeep (46), Jaguar (52), Alfa Romeo (53), Mitsubishi (54), GMC 955), and Mercedes-Benz (56). Chrysler, which finished in 25th place, had the most dramatic drop of any automaker, falling 12 spots compared to last year.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover front end angle from passenger's side in front of a mansion and a palm tree with mountains in the back.
Land Rover

Consumer Reports also announced its Top 10 Picks of 2023. The vehicles are broken down by price and segment and include:

  • Under $25,000: Toyota Corolla Hybrid and Toyota Corolla Cross
  • $25,000-$35,000: Subaru Forester, Ford Maverick Hybrid, Toyota Camry Hybrid, and Nissan Leaf
  • $35,000-$45,000: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and Kia Telluride
  • $45,000 and more: Lexus NX 350h and Tesla Model 3

Six of the 10 vehicles also earned Consumer Reports’ Green Choice designation, which means that they’re in the top 20% of vehicles that emit the least amount of greenhouse gasses and pollutants according to the EPA. The six vehicles include the Corolla Hybrid, Camry Hybrid, Maverick Hybrid, Leaf, NX 350h, and Model 3.

Readers may notice that Consumer Reports has a lot of electrified vehicles on its top 10 list. There’s a simple reason for that. Not only are hybrid cars, plug-in hybrids, and electric cars efficient, but they’re also more reliable. Keep in mind, though, that electric cars tend to have hidden costs that you may not know about.

“With hybrids, you’re kind of being really easy on the engine, being really easy on the brakes, because you’re actually using the generator and the battery to kind of soften everything,” Fisher told CNBC. “There are less brake problems, less transmission problems, everything is kind of muted. Plus, when you look at the hybrids and who’s producing these hybrids, they generally are from very reliable automakers who have been using this technology for a long time.”

Study: Hardware buttons in cars are safer than touchscreens
Enthusiasts are right, touchscreens aren’t nearly as good as traditional physical controls and a new study proves it
Joel Patel
By Joel Patel
February 4, 2023
Close up of dashboard in 2022 BMW iX in front of a lake with snow-capped mountains in the back.

If there’s one automotive trend that needs to die off immediately, it’s the move to drop physical controls in favor of complicated touchscreens. Not only does the relatively new trend result in poor interior designs, but an infuriating experience for the driver and passenger. If you’re looking for someone to blame, point your finger toward Tesla. The automaker started the all-digital trend where everything is controlled through the touchscreen in the car. So, thanks, Tesla.
As it turns out, there’s actually some irrefutable data that shows touchscreens are bad for car safety and aren't as safe as traditional physical controls in a car. Swedish car magazine Vi Bilägare conducted a study where it put 11 modern cars, like the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, MG Marvel R, and Subaru Outback, against a 2005 Volvo V70 to see if the older vehicle’s controls were easier and safer to use.

From behind the wheel of the vehicles driving at roughly 68 mph, drivers were asked to complete simple tasks. These included turning on the radio and tuning it to a specific station, turning the temperature up for the climate control system, resetting the trip computer, turning the heated seat on, and other tasks that should be straightforward. Drivers were given time to familiarize themselves with the vehicles before heading off down a closed runway. The outlet measured how long it took the driver to complete the tasks and the distance they traveled while attempting to complete the tasks.
The winner, which will come as a surprise to no one, was the 2005 Volvo V70. Despite being the oldest car by a wide margin, Vi Bilägare found it to be the easiest to use by a “large margin.” Drivers could complete the four main tasks with ease within 10 seconds. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the MG Marvel R – a vehicle that’s not sold in the U.S. – took 44.6 seconds for all tasks to be finished.
Vehicles like the BMW iX (30.4 seconds), Hyundai Ioniq 5 (26.7 seconds), Volkswagen ID.3 (25.7 seconds), and Tesla Model 3 (23.5 seconds) all did poorly compared to the V70. The outlet gave vehicles a score from one to five with a higher score correlating to a vehicle that’s easier to use. The V70 earned the highest score of 4.5, while the iX (4.0), Ioniq 5 (3.5), ID.3 (2.25), and Model 3 (3.75) trailed behind. The poor Marvel R had a score of 2.5, yikes.

BMW M3 CS: a beefier, scarier version of the M3
Thought the M3 Competition was hardcore? You’ll want to avoid the lighter, more powerful M3 CS
Joel Patel
By Joel Patel
February 3, 2023
2024 BMW M3 CS front end angle from passenger side parked on a racetrack.

Usually, BMW only introduces hardcore variants of its two-door models. Its sedans, even the M-branded ones, have usually been seen as the more accessible models for everyone to enjoy. That’s changed recently with vehicles like the M5 CS and now with the new M3 CS. Forget about the M3’s friendly demeanor and approachability, the M3 CS is out for blood and makes the already bonkers M3 Competition look like chum in the water.
The main difference between the limited-edition BMW M3 CS and other M3s in the lineup is some extra power. The CS-badged option gets a retuned version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that’s rated at 543 horsepower compared to 503 horsepower in the M3 Competition xDrive. The extra boost in performance comes from, you guessed it, extra boost pressure. The M3 CS’s engine is running at 30.5 psi, while the M3 Competition operates at 24.7 psi. Torque goes unchanged at 479 pound-feet of torque.

10 incredible cars that best define their automakers
These cars help set the tone for an automaker's lineup
Joel Patel
By Joel Patel
February 2, 2023
Lamborghini countach

For an automaker, every car plays a crucial role in a lineup. Every car, not matter how small or how affordable, has a spot in a lineup. However, some vehicles are more important than others when it comes to the roles they play in a brand’s lineup. Cars that define a brand are those that embody everything an automaker stands for.

