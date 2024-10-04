Collaborative teamwear blends the excitement of both teams during the F1 Grand Prix in Austin

The San Antonio Spurs and BWT Alpine Formula One Team have teamed up with global lifestyle brand New Era for a new headwear and clothing collection. The five-piece line combines key branding elements from both the Spurs and Alpine, showcasing the Spurs’ signature black, white, and silver color scheme. Fans and collectors can purchase the collection online, at the Paris Motor Show, and at Spurs and BWT Alpine Formula One Team pop-up stores during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix event in Austin, TX.

Why the F1 Alpine team and the Spurs collaborated

F1 teams frequently partner and collaborate with other entities, such as with the Alpine F1 team’s one-time livery switch to promote Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine film during the Belgian Grand Prix in July. The Spurs and the F1 Alpine collaboration cross-promotes both teams. New Era has existing relationships with both teams, so it’s also a win for the lifestyle sporting apparel brand.

“Racing in Texas is always an amazing experience and to do so while teaming up with one of the State’s top sporting organizations makes it even more special.” said Oliver Oakes, Team Principal of BWT Alpine Formula One Team. “”

BWT Alpine Formula One Team drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban will sport bespoke pieces from the collection when they’re off the track in Austin during the Grand Prix event in Austin from October 18 to October 20.

The Spurs/Alpine collection drops

The five-piece collection consists of three hats, a satin bomber jacket, and race jerseys with driver numbers.

The San Antonio Spurs and BWT Alpine collection will be available online at SpursFanShop.com, AlpineCars.com, NewEraCap.eu, and NewEraCap.com at 10:oo AM CST on Monday, October 14.