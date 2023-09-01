 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

All new MINI Countryman is more of a small SUV than a large MINI, and we love it

Finally, a little brother for the BMW X1

James Dolan
By
2025 MINI Countryman EV
MINI

If you want a car that drives like a MINI Cooper, but with more interior space and a higher ground clearance, the MINI Countryman is your best option. Since its introduction in 2010, it’s never been sold without an internal combustion engine. The hybrid model with an electric range of up to 25 miles doesn’t count since it doesn’t offer the full benefits of driving an EV.

The upcoming 2025 MINI Countryman will be its first all-electric model, which will make it even more exciting to drive if you love the go-kart experience. But that’s not all; it will be the largest MINI Countryman ever made and bigger than any MINI vehicle. The gasoline-powered MINI Countryman model will also be available with a six-speed manual transmission. It doesn’t get any better than this.

Recommended Videos

The all-electric MINI Countryman will be offered in two models — the Countryman E and Countryman SE. The MINI Countryman E is fitted with electric motors on the front wheels that can produce 150 kW/204 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft of torque. If you step on the accelerator, it should hit 0 to 62 mph in about 8.6 seconds.

Front view of MINI Countryman EV
MINI

The MINI Countryman SE is where things get more interesting. It comes with two motors for an all-wheel drive performance that makes it thrilling to drive. It’s also the most powerful MINI Countryman ever made since it can deliver up to 313 horsepower and 364 lb.-ft of torque due to its 230 kW motors. As for the acceleration, it can achieve 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds — but it’s still not quicker than the turbocharged MINI Countryman JCW.

Even though the MINI Countryman SE has a better performance than the MINI Countryman E, it has a lower battery range. More succinctly, it has a range of 269 miles, while the Countryman E offers a range of 287 miles. This isn’t surprising, considering Countryman SE has traded a longer battery range for top-tier performance — the faster it accelerates, the quicker the battery drains. Nevertheless, the range of the MINI Countryman EV is still impressive if you compare it with its competitors like the Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, which have a lower battery range. 

MINI Countryman EV interior.
MINI / MINI

Interestingly, the new electric MINI Countryman EV is more of a small SUV than a large MINI. It has been redesigned with a longer wheelbase, a higher exterior, an increased width, and larger wheels. Since it doesn’t have an engine, it offers more interior space and a bigger luggage compartment.

It also comes with all the interior features available in the recently unveiled new MINI Cooper Electric, including a central OLED display, intelligent personal assistant, and panoramic glass roof. Besides that, other optional features, such as massage and trailer hitch that aren’t available on the MINI Cooper Electric, have been included. Of course, BMW didn’t forget to add the Go-Kart Mode.

The 2025 MINI Countryman EV is expected in U.S. dealerships by September 2024, while the 2025 gas-powered models are expected to be delivered in early May of next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
A new study highlights the impact switching to EVs could have on our health
Switching to EV cars can preserve lives, reduce asthma attacks, and save the economy billions of dollars
best states to own an electric vehicle charging modern car on the street which are

 

Change is hard. Even when it is a good thing, and everyone is on board, change is still difficult to accept and embrace. No one likes to be told that something they enjoy might be bad for them and life would be better without it. Whether it's smoking, drinking, or eating red meat, most people don't or aren't ready to hear the truth. In some cases, moderation is fine, of course, but in others, change is necessary. A new study from the American Lung Association adds a new puzzle piece to how we look at the future of transportation.
Study says switching to EVs could save more than 89,000 lives by 2050
A new study by the American Lung Association tells us many things we already knew but didn't really want to hear. Noxious gasses emitted from fossil fuel-burning engines cause a litany of health issues over time. Asthma, heart disease, and lung disease are all byproducts of toxic fumes, and although it seems obvious, more EVs and less gas-powered cars will benefit our own health and not just improve global warming.

Read more
The Chevy Silverado EV’s range will set a new bar for electric pickups
The Chevy Silverado can now drive up to 450 miles after a full charge
2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT trim on the road.

The Chevy Silverado EV will hit the road before the end of this year. It resembles the gas-powered Chevy Silverado, but it’s sleeker with a blank body panel and thin LED lights on the front. Even the front bumper and the C pillar have been completely redesigned to make it look more futuristic. Another cool thing about it is that the interior looks bigger and less cluttered compared to the gas-powered Chevy Silverado.

Of course, since the gas-powered Chevy Silverado is one of the best-selling trucks in the U.S., GM expects the Chevy Silverado EV to have the same impact when new gasoline vehicles are banned in the near future. GM has also proven that it can be successful in the EV segment with the Chevy Bolt — although it’s killing the popular and affordable EV model.

Read more
BMW begins testing new V2X tech for EVs in California
BMW is developing bidirectional charging capabilities in its upcoming EVs
2023 BMW i7 driving on the road.

Over the past few years, BMW has made significant research and development to prepare for an electric future. As part of its electric vehicle lineup, the German automaker has produced the BMW i3, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX3, and Mini Cooper SE. It also recently introduced the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, and we know the BMW i5 is coming later this year.

But to catch up to the competition, BMW needs more than just luxury electric vehicles to convince its customers. Its trick up its sleeve is a technology that most EV manufacturers have not implemented yet — bidirectional charging.
BMW is working on a technology to use your EV for power backup
In a press release, BMW announced it has partnered with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to develop vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology until 2026. If you're unfamiliar with V2X, it's a technology that makes it possible for your EV to revert electricity to your home during a power blackout.

Read more