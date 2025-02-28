Everything you need to know to enjoy Carnaval in Brazil

Table of Contents Table of Contents Carnaval: The celebration of … what, exactly? Plan ahead (starting now) Street parties (blocos) Which city has the best Carnaval celebration? What to wear to Carnaval Staying safe during Carnaval

Carnaval is celebrated all around the world, but it’s said that Brazil does it best. No matter what part of the country you visit, you’ll find people of all ages dancing in the streets and wearing elaborate and colorful costumes. If you want to experience the party of a lifetime, I’d highly recommend letting it be the Brazilian celebration of Carnaval.

Carnaval: The celebration of … what, exactly?

Part of what makes Brazilian Carnaval so special is the depth and complexity within everything that it celebrates. Sure, it has some Catholic Christian roots that mark the period before Lent starts. For Brazilians, it is more of a nod to the elements of African and Indigenous Brazilian culture that outshined the traditional celebrations.

Today, it’s a celebration of diversity, cultural acceptance, freedom, and the legacies of enslaved people. Enjoying the dancing, music, food, and drinks is great, but knowing exactly why and what people are celebrating is essential. You can read more about the roots of Carnaval in Brazil.

Plan ahead (starting now)

Between city natives coming out to enjoy their local celebrations and tourists traveling from afar, Carnaval draws some of the biggest crowds I’ve ever seen. Making sure you’ve planned and booked your trip as far in advance as possible is recommended since waiting can mean some gnarly repercussions. Last-minute flights and accommodations for Carnaval usually have outrageous markups that will leave you paying for more but getting less.

Proper planning for Carnaval also includes knowing what city you’d like to visit and what events you want to attend. Street parties (aka blocos) are free, but if you want to visit the Sambadrome and see the live music and iconic samba dancers, you should purchase tickets in advance. It’s not uncommon to start planning for Carnaval a year ahead of time or as soon as the official dates are released.

Street parties (blocos)

Should you find yourself in Brazil during Carnaval without the chance to plan ahead, blocos will be your saving grace. Blocos are the soul of the community-based part of Carnaval. These street parties are heavy on music, dancing, and colorful costumes. People are social, so even if you’re solo or don’t speak much Portuguese, you can still expect to dance and sing with a few strangers if you’re up for it. Vendors are just about everywhere at blocos, selling drinks, snacks, and essentials like sandals (in case yours break), ponchos, umbrellas, and fans.

Some blocos have live music, while others have DJs with speaker setups. For blocos with live music, you should plan to arrive early to secure a comfy spot. There are official, safe, and planned blocos for the Carnaval season that you can be a part of.

Which city has the best Carnaval celebration?

The proper answer to this question is probably that they’re all the best! Still, it depends on personal taste and the kind of Carnaval experience you’re looking for. These cities have the top three celebrations:

Rio de Janeiro: Sandy beaches, blue water, and a mountainous backdrop make Rio the picture-perfect setting for a lovely Carnaval celebration. You can expect street parades, local fairs, blocos, and the beloved samba showcase at the Sambadrome. This is possibly the biggest crowd you’ll find for the holiday since tourists flock here the most.

Sandy beaches, blue water, and a mountainous backdrop make Rio the picture-perfect setting for a lovely Carnaval celebration. You can expect street parades, local fairs, blocos, and the beloved samba showcase at the Sambadrome. This is possibly the biggest crowd you’ll find for the holiday since tourists flock here the most. Salvador: The rich epicenter of Afro-Brazilian culture is a no-brainer for an amazing Carnaval. Its specialty is the musical trucks that drive through the streets, especially during blocos, so everyone can get in the party spirit.

The rich epicenter of Afro-Brazilian culture is a no-brainer for an amazing Carnaval. Its specialty is the musical trucks that drive through the streets, especially during blocos, so everyone can get in the party spirit. São Paulo: For some reason, many people think that São Paulo doesn’t do Carnaval like the rest of the country, but it’s not true. If anything, this city gets the most excited about Carnaval and even prepares with some pre-gaming. It has pre-Carnaval, which usually starts the weekend before the official holiday and consists of lots of blocos and shopping in the local districts. A visit to the Sambadrome is also a must for anyone looking to see some phenomenal dancing, as competitors come from all over Brazil.

What to wear to Carnaval

These festivities take place during what is the summer in most of Brazil, so it’ll likely be very hot. Brazilians dress accordingly, and you should, too, to avoid overheating. Many outfits consist of bright colors, themed costumes, and fun accessories. If you’re looking for a more toned-down version, breathable fabrics in light colors will suffice. Comfortable shoes are a must for all the walking and dancing you’ll be doing.

Staying safe during Carnaval

When you’ve gone to such lengths to have a good time, it’s imperative that you’re around to tell the tales of it all. Staying safe during Carnaval is a must, but for tourists there are sure to be concerns, especially in cities like Rio. Though no precaution will make you immune to incidents, these simple tips are your best bet to ward off trouble.