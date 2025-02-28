Everything you need to know to enjoy Carnaval in Brazil

Carnaval is celebrated all around the world, but it’s said that Brazil does it best. No matter what part of the country you visit, you’ll find people of all ages dancing in the streets and wearing elaborate and colorful costumes. If you want to experience the party of a lifetime, I’d highly recommend letting it be the Brazilian celebration of Carnaval.
Carnaval: The celebration of … what, exactly?
Part of what makes Brazilian Carnaval so special is the depth and complexity within everything that it celebrates. Sure, it has some Catholic Christian roots that mark the period before Lent starts. For Brazilians, it is more of a nod to the elements of African and Indigenous Brazilian culture that outshined the traditional celebrations.
Today, it’s a celebration of diversity, cultural acceptance, freedom, and the legacies of enslaved people. Enjoying the dancing, music, food, and drinks is great, but knowing exactly why and what people are celebrating is essential. You can read more about the roots of Carnaval in Brazil.
Plan ahead (starting now)
Between city natives coming out to enjoy their local celebrations and tourists traveling from afar, Carnaval draws some of the biggest crowds I’ve ever seen. Making sure you’ve planned and booked your trip as far in advance as possible is recommended since waiting can mean some gnarly repercussions. Last-minute flights and accommodations for Carnaval usually have outrageous markups that will leave you paying for more but getting less.
Proper planning for Carnaval also includes knowing what city you’d like to visit and what events you want to attend. Street parties (aka blocos) are free, but if you want to visit the Sambadrome and see the live music and iconic samba dancers, you should purchase tickets in advance. It’s not uncommon to start planning for Carnaval a year ahead of time or as soon as the official dates are released.
Street parties (blocos)
Should you find yourself in Brazil during Carnaval without the chance to plan ahead, blocos will be your saving grace. Blocos are the soul of the community-based part of Carnaval. These street parties are heavy on music, dancing, and colorful costumes. People are social, so even if you’re solo or don’t speak much Portuguese, you can still expect to dance and sing with a few strangers if you’re up for it. Vendors are just about everywhere at blocos, selling drinks, snacks, and essentials like sandals (in case yours break), ponchos, umbrellas, and fans.
Some blocos have live music, while others have DJs with speaker setups. For blocos with live music, you should plan to arrive early to secure a comfy spot. There are official, safe, and planned blocos for the Carnaval season that you can be a part of.
Which city has the best Carnaval celebration?
The proper answer to this question is probably that they’re all the best! Still, it depends on personal taste and the kind of Carnaval experience you’re looking for. These cities have the top three celebrations:
- Rio de Janeiro: Sandy beaches, blue water, and a mountainous backdrop make Rio the picture-perfect setting for a lovely Carnaval celebration. You can expect street parades, local fairs, blocos, and the beloved samba showcase at the Sambadrome. This is possibly the biggest crowd you’ll find for the holiday since tourists flock here the most.
- Salvador: The rich epicenter of Afro-Brazilian culture is a no-brainer for an amazing Carnaval. Its specialty is the musical trucks that drive through the streets, especially during blocos, so everyone can get in the party spirit.
- São Paulo: For some reason, many people think that São Paulo doesn’t do Carnaval like the rest of the country, but it’s not true. If anything, this city gets the most excited about Carnaval and even prepares with some pre-gaming. It has pre-Carnaval, which usually starts the weekend before the official holiday and consists of lots of blocos and shopping in the local districts. A visit to the Sambadrome is also a must for anyone looking to see some phenomenal dancing, as competitors come from all over Brazil.
What to wear to Carnaval
These festivities take place during what is the summer in most of Brazil, so it’ll likely be very hot. Brazilians dress accordingly, and you should, too, to avoid overheating. Many outfits consist of bright colors, themed costumes, and fun accessories. If you’re looking for a more toned-down version, breathable fabrics in light colors will suffice. Comfortable shoes are a must for all the walking and dancing you’ll be doing.
Staying safe during Carnaval
When you’ve gone to such lengths to have a good time, it’s imperative that you’re around to tell the tales of it all. Staying safe during Carnaval is a must, but for tourists there are sure to be concerns, especially in cities like Rio. Though no precaution will make you immune to incidents, these simple tips are your best bet to ward off trouble.
- Stay with your group: Carnaval isn’t really the time to try and be solo. Even if you’re just enjoying the party with one buddy, that’s better than being on your own. It isn’t likely you’ll see other people solo, so being by yourself can make you stick out like a sore thumb.
- Learn some basic Portuguese: Yes, Brazil is in South America. No, they don’t speak Spanish. But also, just about no one speaks English. During my time in Brazil, I learned Portuguese, and it came to my rescue more times than I can count. Knowing the words for common, simple things will make your time in Brazil a lot less hectic. Don’t worry about grammar; just learn the basics to start.
- Stay hydrated: Temperatures creep into the mid to high 90s this time of year. Heat and dehydration don’t go well, so stay hydrated to keep from being that person who passes out mid-bloco.
- Protect your valuables: Honestly, just about everything except your phone and one credit card can stay at home — you won’t need much else.
- Know your limits: If you’re drinking, set a limit for yourself, and stop a drink or two below it. There’s no need to get plastered; Carnaval is fun enough.
- Trust me, the local Brazilians are some of the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever met, and they look out for one another. If someone warns you against having your phone out at a particular time or location or you see the crowd moving in one direction, it’s usually best to heed that advice.
- Most importantly? Have fun! That’s what the Carnaval experience is all about, and if you do it right, you’re in for some of the best memories of your life.