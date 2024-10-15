Virgin Atlantic debuts new fall-winter menu

With winter on the horizon, Virgin Atlantic will debut a new menu on October 2. Items will focus on seasonality and comfort, along with feel-good drinks in Upper Class cabins. Additionally, the airline’s London-Heathrow clubhouse will offer a Yoga Retreat by Peloton, and calming essential oils by Aromatherapy Associates.

Virgin Atlantic will offer flavorful, satisfying fare in every cabin

No matter the cabin — Economy, Premium, or Upper Class — Virgin Atlantic passengers can enjoy a hearty, tasty meal in the sky. The recipes coincide with fall and winter’s colder days, offering warmth and flavor to suit the seasons. Here’s what’s included.

Economy Cabin passengers can pick between tomato and mascarpone pasta with pesto and cheddar, or sausage and colcannon mashed potato with gravy and braised red cabbage. There’s also Mile High Tea, a warmed scone with clotted cream and jam, and two finger sandwiches. Those who want to enjoy a beer without the alcohol can opt for a Lucky Saint NA brew (also available in Premium Cabin).

In the Premium Cabin, it gets even better, with Thai vegetable curry with chilli broccolini and vegetable dumplings, Cumberland sausage with parsley mashed potatoes, root vegetables and madeira sauce, and honey and mustard chicken with potato gratin, green beans and peas. Sweet and savory Mile High Tea is available, along with brunch choices like buttermilk coated chicken with waffles, hot honey and pumpkin seeds, baked egg with shakshuka and polenta chips. Capping it off is Uncommon English bubbly rose.

In the Upper Class cabin, Virgin Atlantic went all out. Main courses include pan-roasted cod, pumpkin girasoli, or chicken and mushroom pie with a hint of truffle. Virgin Atlantic’s pre-select service gives Upper Class passengers access to exclusive dishes like roasted duck breast with potato gratin. On some routes from the UK, brunch options consist of a red velvet pancake stack with coconut cream, berry compote and white chocolate granola, smashed avocado with poached egg on sourdough, or a chicken and treacle beer bacon club sandwich.

That’s not all. Upper Class also includes feel-good drinks — like Perfect Ted Juicy Peach and Lo Bros Kombucha Raspberry & Lemon — and an updated wine menu, with a 2022 Violet Hill Pinot Noir Oregon USA, and a 2022 Grillo Viognier Bio S.Tresa Rina Ianca.