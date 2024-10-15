 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Virgin Atlantic announces new fall-winter menu

Virgin Atlantic debuts new fall-winter menu

By
Virgin Atlantic Premium fall-winter menu
Virgin Atlantic Premium fall-winter menu Virgin Atlantic

With winter on the horizon, Virgin Atlantic will debut a new menu on October 2. Items will focus on seasonality and comfort, along with feel-good drinks in Upper Class cabins. Additionally, the airline’s London-Heathrow clubhouse will offer a Yoga Retreat by Peloton, and calming essential oils by Aromatherapy Associates.

Virgin Atlantic will offer flavorful, satisfying fare in every cabin

Virgin Atlantic Economy fall-winter menu
Virgin Atlantic Economy fall-winter menu Virgin Atlantic / Virgin Atlantic

No matter the cabin — Economy, Premium, or Upper Class — Virgin Atlantic passengers can enjoy a hearty, tasty meal in the sky. The recipes coincide with fall and winter’s colder days, offering warmth and flavor to suit the seasons. Here’s what’s included.

Recommended Videos

Economy Cabin passengers can pick between tomato and mascarpone pasta with pesto and cheddar, or sausage and colcannon mashed potato with gravy and braised red cabbage. There’s also Mile High Tea, a warmed scone with clotted cream and jam, and two finger sandwiches. Those who want to enjoy a beer without the alcohol can opt for a Lucky Saint NA brew (also available in Premium Cabin).

Related

In the Premium Cabin, it gets even better, with Thai vegetable curry with chilli broccolini and vegetable dumplings, Cumberland sausage with parsley mashed potatoes, root vegetables and madeira sauce, and honey and mustard chicken with potato gratin, green beans and peas.  Sweet and savory Mile High Tea is available, along with brunch choices like buttermilk coated chicken with waffles, hot honey and pumpkin seeds, baked egg with shakshuka and polenta chips. Capping it off is Uncommon English bubbly rose.

In the Upper Class cabin, Virgin Atlantic went all out. Main courses include pan-roasted cod, pumpkin girasoli, or chicken and mushroom pie with a hint of truffle. Virgin Atlantic’s pre-select service gives Upper Class passengers access to exclusive dishes like roasted duck breast with potato gratin. On some routes from the UK, brunch options consist of a red velvet pancake stack with coconut cream, berry compote and white chocolate granola, smashed avocado with poached egg on sourdough, or a chicken and treacle beer bacon club sandwich.

That’s not all. Upper Class also includes feel-good drinks — like Perfect Ted Juicy Peach and Lo Bros Kombucha Raspberry & Lemon — and an updated wine menu, with a 2022 Violet Hill Pinot Noir Oregon USA, and a 2022 Grillo Viognier Bio S.Tresa Rina Ianca.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Hyatt announces Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina, the first all-inclusive luxury resort in Madeira, Portugal
The new resort will feature 366 rooms, 7 restaurants, 5 bars, and 4 pools.
Dreams Madeira Resort

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the debut of Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina, the first-ever all-inclusive luxury resort on the island of Madeira, Portugal. This marks the brand’s expansion into Portugal under its Inclusive Collection, offering 366 rooms and a variety of family-friendly experiences nearby, from scuba diving to yacht charters and whale watching.

“The introduction of Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina continues to enhance all-inclusive offerings within Europe to meet the growing demands of travelers and serves as a truly all-inclusive experience in the region,” says Manuel Melenchón, managing director of Hyatt’s South Region in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. He emphasized Hyatt’s commitment to strategic growth and providing luxury experiences in serene destinations.
Luxury accommodations and culinary offerings

Read more
United begins international expansion with eight new destinations
United adds eight international routes
Guggenheim Museum Bilbao

Yesterday, United Airlines announced its largest-ever international expansion, adding eight new cities worldwide. In May 2025, the carrier will add five direct flights from its Newark/New York hub to Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy; Bilbao, Spain; Madeira Island, Portugal; and Faro, Portugal. No other airline offers service to those destinations.

Additionally, United will add three nonstop routes from Washington, D.C./Dulles, with a year-round flight to Dakar, Senegal, and seasonal trips to Venice, Italy, and Nice, France.
United’s summer 2025 transatlantic schedule is its busiest ever
Faro, Portugal David van Driel via Unsplash

Read more
Frontier Airlines adds service to Vail, Colorado
Frontier Airlines starts flying to Vail, Colorado
Back Bowls, Vail, Colorado

Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low fare carrier, just announced a new route to Vail, Colorado. The flight lands at Eagle County Airport (EGE), offering access to Rocky Mountain resorts like Vail, Beaver Creek, and Aspen. I’ll be Frontier’s first route to EGE, letting travelers save money while exploring legendary terrain like Vail’s Back Bowls. The flights serve Dallas, San Francisco, and Denver, and begin December 16.
Frontier’s Vail flights put you in the heart of the mountains
Back Bowls, Vail, Colorado Vail Resorts

Colorado offers world-class skiing, with the Rocky Mountains providing ample snow and significant vertical drop. But to get to the resorts, most fly into Denver International Airport (DEN) and then endure a 1-hour plus journey into the Rockies. But Eagle County Airport is in the middle of the action, putting visitors in the heart of the alpine. Frontier’s new route will let skiers and snowboarders hit the tarmac and jump into the action.

Read more