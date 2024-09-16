Virgin brings a new Clubhouse lounge to LAX

In Q1 2025, Virgin Atlantic will bring its iconic Clubhouse lounge experience to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Besides its signature touches — like a wide-open bar and social area, private spaces, and table-service dining — the lounge will feature L.A.-influenced details, giving patrons a true feel for the West Coast city.

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse LAX: Work, relax, and socialize

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses are award-winning spaces where travelers can work, play, or prepare for the next leg of their journey. The lounges are the recipient of Newsweek’s “Best Airport Lounge” award and Skytrax World Airline Awards’ 2024 “Best Business Class Lounge in Europe”. The LAX clubhouse continues the tradition while adding unique L.A. flair.

Patrons can grab a drink — like the signature Virgin Redhead — while enjoying social time at the expansive bar. They can also host a private get-together at “The Royal Box”, a private VIP area, or catch up on important work in designated spaces. Tech-focused amenities can be found throughout, like Bluetooth connectivity, wireless charging, and power outlets.

The LAX clubhouse adds a West Coast feel, with local artwork and mood lighting that’s reminiscent of a California sunset. To prepare passengers for a restful flight, the space focuses on relaxation and mindfulness, to optimize circadian rhythms. Not only that, but showers and changing facilities let fliers clean up and refresh before a long flight.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer & Operating Officer, Virgin Atlantic, said: “We’re thrilled to bring our award-winning Clubhouse to the vibrant, entertainment capital Los Angeles, where we know business and leisure travelers alike will enjoy our experience before their flight across the pond.”

“Our latest Clubhouse will have something special for every customer, from signature dishes to British designer finishes, plus some fun surprises you’d only expect from Virgin Atlantic. And we know our amazing teams will bring the experience to life brilliantly.”