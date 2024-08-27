 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

U.S. National Park Foundation receives huge grant to manage overtourism

The funds will go toward mitigaging crowds and conserving wildlife

By
Alaska, Denali National Park
Denali National Park, Alaska Barth Bailey via Unsplash

U.S. National Parks let visitors experience untouched nature and unforgettable surroundings. From Yosemite’s Half Dome to Denali’s 20,310 ft. peak, our more than 420 national parks are a national treasure. However, challenges like overcrowding, rising sea levels, aging infrastructure, changing weather patterns, and varying visitor demographics must be addressed.

To help, the Lilly Endowment just donated $100 million to the National Park Foundation. The grant went toward The Campaign for National Parks, a $1 billion fundraising effort to preserve these special places. 

Recommended Videos

U.S. National Parks face overcrowding

Yosemite National Park, California
Yosemite National Park, California Mick Haupt via Unsplash

Visitor numbers keep climbing at national parks, threatening their preservation for generations to come. The National Park Service (NPS) believes annual visits will top 500 million by 2040, compared to 325.5 million in 2023. The Campaign for National Parks will look for ways to mitigate overcrowding and ensure the parks stay healthy for generations to come.

Post-pandemic, there have been concerns about crowding at national parks, with the NPS trying various methods to limit numbers. That resulted in Yosemite National Park’s reservation system this year. 

As part of the campaign, the National Parks Innovation Lab will look to manage crowds using technology. Focuses include upgrading visitor centers, adding public transportation, expanding digital experiences, and enhancing park accessibility. The NPS is also working on improving trip planning and reservation options on Recreation.gov. 

Further, additional growth management programs include conservation efforts for parks and wildlife, programs for youths and young adults on environmental stewardship and park history, and relaying a more comprehensive historical narrative that includes historically marginalized communities.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Be 007 for a day: Aston Martin celebrates Goldfinger’s 60th anniversary
The House of Q celebrates James Bond and Aston Martin
House of Q by Aston Martin

 

For many, 1964’s Goldfinger is the quintessential James Bond film. There’s Sean Connery, with his cool, deep Scottish accent, smoothly handling business. There’s Auric Goldfinger, the definition of super villain, with his odd gold obsession, and plan for world domination. Even the theme song — written by John Barry and sung by Shirley Brass — captured the 007 aura of elegance and adventure. 

Read more
This is the best time to visit Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park morning mist over road

Glacier National Park, located in the northern Rocky Mountains of Montana, is a stunning expanse of wilderness known for its breathtaking landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and rich cultural history. Established in 1910, the park encompasses over 1 million acres and boasts more than 130 named lakes, hundreds of rivers and streams, and around 25 active glaciers. Here's everything you need to know.

When should you visit Glacier National Park?
Going-to-the-Sun Road, Glacier National Park Ryan Stone via Unsplash / Unsplash
Best time to drive Going-to-the-Sun Road
The best time to drive Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park is during the summer months, typically from late June to mid-September. This is when the road is fully open, and weather conditions are favorable. For the best experience, drive early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid peak crowds and enjoy optimal lighting for photography and wildlife viewing.

Read more
Here’s everything you need to pack for a trip to Yellowstone National Park
From backpacks and boots to headlamps and hiking snacks, here are all the essentials you'll need for Yellowstone
best national parks rv camping yellowstone 2

 

Yellowstone National Park is one of the crown jewels of America’s National Parks system. It quite literally has it all: Majestic geysers, technicolor thermal hot springs, bison-filled forests and fields, craggy canyons, roaring waterfalls, and — you get the gist. Stretching nearly 3,500 square miles across northwest Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana, Yellowstone attracts millions of visitors and tourists looking to revel in the beauty of the country's most spectacular landscapes (just don't get too close to the wildlife).

Read more