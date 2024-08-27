The funds will go toward mitigaging crowds and conserving wildlife

U.S. National Parks let visitors experience untouched nature and unforgettable surroundings. From Yosemite’s Half Dome to Denali’s 20,310 ft. peak, our more than 420 national parks are a national treasure. However, challenges like overcrowding, rising sea levels, aging infrastructure, changing weather patterns, and varying visitor demographics must be addressed.

To help, the Lilly Endowment just donated $100 million to the National Park Foundation. The grant went toward The Campaign for National Parks, a $1 billion fundraising effort to preserve these special places.

Recommended Videos

U.S. National Parks face overcrowding

Visitor numbers keep climbing at national parks, threatening their preservation for generations to come. The National Park Service (NPS) believes annual visits will top 500 million by 2040, compared to 325.5 million in 2023. The Campaign for National Parks will look for ways to mitigate overcrowding and ensure the parks stay healthy for generations to come.

Post-pandemic, there have been concerns about crowding at national parks, with the NPS trying various methods to limit numbers. That resulted in Yosemite National Park’s reservation system this year.

As part of the campaign, the National Parks Innovation Lab will look to manage crowds using technology. Focuses include upgrading visitor centers, adding public transportation, expanding digital experiences, and enhancing park accessibility. The NPS is also working on improving trip planning and reservation options on Recreation.gov.

Further, additional growth management programs include conservation efforts for parks and wildlife, programs for youths and young adults on environmental stewardship and park history, and relaying a more comprehensive historical narrative that includes historically marginalized communities.