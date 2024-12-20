United adds 8 routes from this Western US airport

Beginning in May 2025, United Airlines will add eight direct flights from Denver International Airport (DEN), including Rome, Italy; Saskatchewan, Canada; and routes across the US. The flights include new destinations as well as increased service to underserved locations. Once Rome is added, United will offer service to over 20 international cities via Denver.

Where United’s new DEN routes go

United’s new routes from Denver reach Rome, Italy; Saskatchewan, Canada; Redding, CA; Peoria, IL; North Bend, OR; Pensacola, FL; Wilmington, NC; and Buffalo, NY. The Rome flight debuts May 1, with Wilmington joining May 24. The other routes also roll out in the spring.

Recommended Videos

Jonna McGrath, Vice President of United’s Denver hub, said: “United’s continued commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience in Denver is underscored by these new routes and the nearly $1 billion in investments we have made to enhance the customer experience and bring greater convenience. As Denver’s hometown airline, we’re proud to offer more destinations than any other carrier, giving Colorado residents and travelers passing through Denver unmatched flexibility and options to explore the destinations they want to visit most.”

DEN CEO Phil Washington commented: “We could not be happier about today’s announcement by our partner United Airlines as they continue to invest in Denver with the addition of a variety of strategic destinations, including Rome, the top unserved international destination from DEN. This expansion strengthens Denver’s position as a global hub and provides our community with even greater connectivity to the world. It’s also a major focus of our Vision 100 pillar of Expanding our Global Connections as we grow to 100 million passengers and beyond.”