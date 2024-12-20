 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

United adds 8 routes from this Western US airport

United adds 8 routes from Denver

By
Denver International Airport
Denver International Airport Denver International Airport

Beginning in May 2025, United Airlines will add eight direct flights from Denver International Airport (DEN), including Rome, Italy; Saskatchewan, Canada; and routes across the US. The flights include new destinations as well as increased service to underserved locations. Once Rome is added, United will offer service to over 20 international cities via Denver.

Where United’s new DEN routes go

Colosseum, Rome, Italy
Colosseum, Rome, Italy David Köhler via Unsplash

United’s new routes from Denver reach Rome, Italy; Saskatchewan, Canada; Redding, CA; Peoria, IL; North Bend, OR; Pensacola, FL; Wilmington, NC; and Buffalo, NY. The Rome flight debuts May 1, with Wilmington joining May 24. The other routes also roll out in the spring. 

Recommended Videos

Jonna McGrath, Vice President of United’s Denver hub, said: “United’s continued commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience in Denver is underscored by these new routes and the nearly $1 billion in investments we have made to enhance the customer experience and bring greater convenience. As Denver’s hometown airline, we’re proud to offer more destinations than any other carrier, giving Colorado residents and travelers passing through Denver unmatched flexibility and options to explore the destinations they want to visit most.”

Related

DEN CEO Phil Washington commented: “We could not be happier about today’s announcement by our partner United Airlines as they continue to invest in Denver with the addition of a variety of strategic destinations, including Rome, the top unserved international destination from DEN. This expansion strengthens Denver’s position as a global hub and provides our community with even greater connectivity to the world. It’s also a major focus of our Vision 100 pillar of Expanding our Global Connections as we grow to 100 million passengers and beyond.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
British Airways is adding three routes to this European destination
British Airways adds new route to Italy
Salerno, Italy swimming pool

In the spring of 2025, British Airways will add three routes to Italy. The new flights go to Rimini (RMI), Salerno (QSR), and Olbia (OLB). The additions bring British Airways’ Italian route count to 19, more than any European country. 
Travel to Italy is gaining in popularity
Rimini, Italy Roman Matovsky via Unsplash

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said: “Italy continues to prove hugely popular with our customers, which is why it’s our biggest European destination, and second globally behind the US. Last month, we saw a 10% increase in searches for summer flights to Italy compared to 2023, so we’re pleased to be offering an even bigger choice of destinations next year. Rimini, Salerno and Olbia are all coastal destinations, so we expect them to be particularly popular with our leisure customers seeking sun, sea, and of course Italy’s fantastic food.”  

Read more
This ski destination airport just underwent a nature-inspired renovation
Jackson Hole Airport gets extensive renovation
Jackson Hole Airport exterior

Jackson Hole is a world-class mountain destination sought after by skiers and snowboarders around the world. With the Teton Range setting the stage, visitors get treated to challenging terrain, incredible vistas, and Old West authenticity. Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) offers a direct route into the Tetons, and it just underwent a nature-inspired renovation that smooths out travel and takes inspiration from the surrounding national park. 
Jackson Hole Airport’s new look blends with the surroundings

CLB Architects of Jackson, Wyoming handled the 75,000-square-foot terminal redesign, which added convenience, flow, and a nature-inspired appearance. JAC is the only airport within a National Park, and CLB aimed to make it meld with the mountains via a re-envisioned structure. Other additions include a new restaurant/bar, two more gates, a revised baggage claim with snack bar/retail, and a gift shop. 

Read more
United announces huge expansion at this Mid-Atlantic hub
United Airlines to build new concourse at major airport
United Airlines aircraft

Yesterday, United Airlines and the Metro Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) commemorated the airline’s future construction developments of Concourse E at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The half-billion-dollar project will include a 435,000-square-foot, 14-gate concourse with a new 40,000-square-foot United Club and modern amenities. It’s set to open in 2026.
The new Concourse E is a collaborative project
Washington Dulles International Airport Lukas Souza via Unsplash

The new Concourse E was made possible by a partnership between United Airlines and MWAA, including local and federal funding. Part of that is grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for airport improvement projects, helping the airport reach its expansion goals. The project makes sense, with United being the D.C. region's largest airline and employing more than 8,000 local employees. The airline also has more IAD flights and destinations than any competitor. 

Read more