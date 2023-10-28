 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

United Airlines’ new boarding process saves time, but may annoy you

What do the United boarding groups mean now? 

Hana Holden
By
A passenger scans their boarding pass prior to boarding the plane.
United Airlines

No matter how many new travel hacks emerge on the internet, there’s one aspect of travel that remains an inescapable pain: boarding. Getting dozens (or hundreds) of people into their seats in a timely manner can easily be prolonged by inevitable things like sitting in the wrong seat, putting bags in overhead bins, or standing in the wrong boarding group line. When trying to keep flights on time and customers satisfied, a lengthy boarding process can cause unnecessary delays. United Airlines is looking to minimize these long boarding times with the re-introduction of its WILMA boarding order. 

Using this method, passengers board window-to-aisle, which will save an estimated average of two minutes per flight. Ground time runs United around $100 a minute, so every minute saved will create attractive savings across all flights. 

Passengers stand in line waiting to get to their seats.
Chris Brignola / Unsplash

What to expect on United Airlines flights

Changes in the boarding process on domestic and select international flights began on October 26. Beginning with boarding Group 4, passengers with window seats will be instructed to board first, then the middle, and then the aisle seat, regardless of what aisle the seat may be in. 

Recommended Videos

Pre-boarding, first class, and business class will go unaffected. So far, these are the only expected changes to the boarding process, and it will likely take passengers a flight or two to adjust. Usually, the luck of being at the front of the line for the boarding group meant getting on the plane and into your seat even quicker. That’s now a thing of the past; passengers flying economy will be at the mercy of the seat they were randomly assigned. For travelers who purchase their seats, if getting on the plane faster is a priority, a window seat should be considered. 

Related

During COVID, boarding back to front was United’s go-to method. Since lockdowns and the pandemic have stilled, the standard free-boarding by groups has resumed. With a third change to boarding in just a few years, some customers being flustered is inevitable and understandable. It has yet to be seen how strictly United’s gate agents will enforce this policy. If it’s strictly enforced, unaware passengers who try to board with the wrong seat arrangement could expect to be sent away from the ticket scanner until their seat placement is called.

A flight attendant collects trash as part of United's Eco-Skies initiative.
United Airlines / United Airlines

The upsides to better United boarding groups 

United and its passengers share a common interest when it comes to the overall flight experience: efficiency. Even though it may take some getting used to, WILMA boarding will come with big perks for the ease and efficiency of traveling with United. The expected two minutes saved with this boarding method may seem miniscule, but it can be the difference between a day of on-time flights and a day of late ones. With many travelers dissatisfied with consistently late flights, this could have a positive impact on United’s customer satisfaction ratings.

Shortened times on the ground will also positively impact United Airlines’ carbon emissions by lessening the energy consumption of each aircraft. United has already begun making changes in its sustainability practices, starting with its Eco-Skies Alliance. As airlines strive for a mix of environmental sustainability and time efficiency, this boarding method is probably just one of many changes that will make air travel better for people and for the planet. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hana Holden
Hana Holden
Study: Flyers spend about $420 per year in airport terminals
Not surprisingly, food and drink is the biggest culprit
An airport from the exterior, showing an airplane connected to the terminal

It's no secret that just about everything costs more lately, but a trip to the airport has never been exactly cheap. Between a stop in the newsstand shop for a new paperback and a pack of gum, a quick bite to eat, and even a pre-flight cocktail, costs can easily add up. (This is especially true if you're David Brooks.) But even if you don't splurge on extras, chances are, you'll spend at least a few bucks for bottled water or snacks after going through security.

Have you ever wondered just how much your wallet takes a hit at the airport departure terminal? New research from Collinson, the brains behind Priority Pass and LoungeKey, spills the beans on travel spending habits in airports, revealing an annual cost for travelers in the U.K. ranging between £300 and £350, or upwards of about $420 in U.S. dollars (USD). While this survey focused on U.K. travelers, we doubt our friends across the pond are so different that there aren't some similarities between U.K. and U.S. travelers.

Read more
Hotels are starting to charge for this once-free perk, and you’re not going to like it
Is a fee for extra pillows next?
A closeup of a reception desk check in sign at a hotel

In a world where convenience often comes at a premium, hotels are redefining the boundaries of what was once considered a standard perk. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently reported a growing trend among hotels that may come as a shock to travelers who are used to relishing an extra few hours of their trip free of charge. Unfortunately, the simplicity of requesting an early check-in or late checkout at a hotel is evolving into a luxury with a hefty price tag. 

What's behind the change?
The rationale is simple: it's the "price of convenience," Vice President and General Manager for San Francisco's Hotel Nikko, Anna Marie Presutti told the WSJ. At their location, guests are now charged $50 for check-ins prior to 1 p.m. 

Read more
Global Entry has a new app that will let you skip the kiosks
See which airports Global Entry is making it even easier to get through U.S. Customs at
Air traveler entering information at a Global Entry airport kiosk.

If you love to travel, and that travel includes trips in and out of the country, make room on your phone for one more app. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) launched a Global Entry app to help get you through security a heck of a lot faster. And when you've been flying all day and don't want to spend a minute more in line than you have to, this will be a lifesaver. Start the process to be a Trusted Traveler member if you aren't one already, and download the app that will take a little stress out of getting back into the U.S.

The Global Entry program you need to sign up for
The Trusted Traveler Program from Global Entry has been in place for some time, and if you are a frequent flyer who travels outside of the U.S., you should look into becoming a member. The membership gets you through U.S. Customs faster by land, sea, and air, but the addition of a mobile app will be a game changer for those flying through certain airports.
The program details

Read more