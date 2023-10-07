 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The TSA really wants travelers to stop putting their pets through the X-ray machine at airport security

Don't accidentally x-ray your pets

Dannielle Beardsley
By
A woman holding her dog while the pet carrier does through the X-ray.
Courtesy of tsa.gov

We have all made mistakes when trying to get through airport security when flying. Maybe you accidentally packed the full-sized bottle of shampoo instead of the travel size and have had to toss it at airport security. It happens. But the TSA has seen a certain mistake made too many times when it comes to people getting through airport security with their fur babies. They want you to take a minute to make sure this major mishap doesn’t happen when traveling with a pet.

A man holding his dog at airport security.
Courtesy of tsa.gov

Get your pet through security the right way, according to the TSA

Once you are in the security line at the airport, this is what the TSA wants those traveling with a pet to know.

Recommended Videos

Getting through the actual checkpoint tunnel

  • Your pet needs to be in a carrier while going through the security checkpoint until you go through the metal detector.
  • Here’s the big reveal: Your pet should never stay in the carrier and go through the X-ray tunnel. Take your pet out. Your pet and pet carrier should be in two different spots going through two different security points.
  • The pet carrier gets sent through the X-ray tunnel, and your pet goes through the metal detector with you.

If you have sent your precious pet in the X-ray tunnel before, remain calm, and just don’t do it again. After you take off your shoes and check for things in your pockets that might set off the alarm, get your pet ready.

If you are flying with a dog, have their leash handy to walk them through security. You are allowed to walk any approved pet through if you can put a leash on them. If you have a cat that might bolt, hold them like the precious baby they are and carry them through.

Once you are through and TSA has checked your hands for dangerous residue, put your fluffy bestie back in their carrier when you’ve reached the re-composure area. 

A woman getting her dog out of the carrier at airport security.
Courtesy of tsa.gov

The basic flying rules for your pet

You should also know these other rules and guidelines for flying with a dog (or other pet). Before you buy your fluffy buddy a plane ticket, you should call the airport to ask about their pet policies.

Before you leave for the airport

  • Every airport and airline has different guidelines for pets.
  • Those guidelines could change from season to season, so ask no matter what time of year you travel.

Before your pet travels

  • If your pet isn’t used to traveling, get them comfy with their carrier before you leave. This could take days or weeks, depending on the temperament of your furry child.
  • If you know they won’t do well with new lights, sounds, and smells, request a private screening room for the TSA agent to check your pet.

At the airport

  • Know where the pet relief areas are located because they are different at every airport.
  • If you see a lane has an airport security dog on duty, find another so no animals get distracted or overwhelmed.

While it’s not a complex system to travel with a pet and get through airport security, your friends at the TSA would like to stop seeing those poor animals pop up in the X-ray machines. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
TSA just made a change that will make getting PreCheck a little bit easier
New TSA PreCheck change is a win for travelers
Hundreds of passengers waiting in airport security lines

For anyone averse to waiting in lengthy lines in a crowded space for hours at a time — that is to say, most people — a trip to the airport may sound like a nightmare. Skipping the sojourn through winding airport security lines in favor of a more convenient process is possible through several programs, both government-sponsored and private, but obtaining pre-approval can be complicated. Thanks to a new partnership between the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Telos Corporation, however, enrolling in TSA PreCheck just got a little easier.

TSA PreCheck expands access to in-person enrollment centers
In a move to enhance the travel experience for passengers, TSA has announced a significant expansion of the popular TSA PreCheck program. Partnering with security firm Telos Corporation, TSA will establish additional enrollment centers to provide travelers with more convenient options to both enroll in or renew their membership in their PreCheck program. Though the initial TSA PreCheck application can be completed online, enrollment requires a 10-minute in-person appointment at designated locations to complete the process. 

Read more
Skiplagging is a travel hack airlines don’t want you to know about (and might penalize you for)
What is skiplagging? The travel hack airlines hate
A closeup of a man's hand holding a boarding pass and carryon bag

If you think longer flights are always the most expensive route to take when flying, think again. Budget travelers discovered years ago that some trips are actually cheaper with a well-known but controversial travel hack called skiplagging. Also called hidden city ticketing, the travel tip can come in handy when flights to your intended destination are sold out. But airlines are fed up with travelers who take advantage of this tactic and are taking action in the form of fines, cancellations, and even lifetime bans.

What is skiplagging?
Skiplagging is a clever yet hotly debated travel tip that involves booking a flight with multiple legs but intentionally skipping the last portion to reach a cheaper destination. 

Read more
Should you travel to Hawaii right now? What to know about the wildfires
With wildfires still raging, should you travel to Hawaii?
scenic shot from above of Kapalua bay in Maui, Hawaii

 

Hawaii, a place known for its stunning landscapes and warm hospitality, is currently grappling with an unprecedented natural disaster in the wake of raging wildfires. Usually a paradise for vacationers and locals alike, the idyllic islands of Maui and Hawaii (also known as The Big Island) have borne the brunt of this catastrophe. With ongoing recovery efforts already underway, travel to Hawaii — especially around the affected area — is heavily impacted. 
Hawaii wildfires' impact on local infrastructure
The fires have scorched thousands of acres of land, engulfing homes, forests, and valuable resources. As the state battles to bring the situation under control, the impact on local infrastructure and daily life is profound. A major disaster declaration issued by Hawaii Governor Josh Green, M.D., was approved by President Joe Biden on August 10, directing federal aid and assistance to bolster state and local recovery efforts. 

Read more