Tripadvisor reveals the best destinations for 2025

The 25 best destinations to visit in 2025, revealed.

By
People in a pool watch the sunset in Bali
Seminyak Beach, Bali Ern Gan / Unsplash

Tripadvisor has unveiled its highly anticipated Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025, highlighting the world’s best destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities as rated by travelers over the past year. The list of the 25 best destinations to visit offers a diverse collection of must-visit spots.

Topping the list is London, United Kingdom, a city where history and modernity collide. From the edgy fashion scene of Shoreditch to the bustling market stalls of Camden and the posh charm of Portobello Road, London offers diverse experiences. Visitors can enjoy a tea bus tour through iconic streets, marvel at the crown jewels at the Tower of London, or savor cuisine at Michelin-starred restaurants.

Bali, Indonesia, claims the second spot with its serene beaches and lush landscapes. Sunbathe on white sands, dive among colorful coral reefs and WWII shipwrecks, or immerse yourself in Balinese culture with dance performances and art in Ubud.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, rounds out the top three. This ultramodern city boasts luxurious hotels (including the tallest hotel in the world), world-class entertainment at the Dubai Opera, and incredible views from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure on Earth.

Representing the United States, New York City secured the 18th spot, known for its skyline, Broadway shows, and iconic landmarks. 

The full list of Tripadvisor’s top destinations for 2025

London, England
Benjamin Davies / Unsplash
  1. London, United Kingdom
  2. Bali, Indonesia
  3. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  4. Sicily, Italy
  5. Paris, France
  6. Rome, Italy
  7. Hanoi, Vietnam
  8. Marrakech, Morocco
  9. Crete, Greece
  10. Bangkok, Thailand
  11. Hoi An, Vietnam
  12. Barcelona, Spain
  13. Cusco, Peru
  14. Siem Reap, Cambodia
  15. Lisbon, Portugal
  16. Phuket, Thailand
  17. Istanbul, Turkey
  18. New York City, United States
  19. Majorca, Spain
  20. Edinburgh, United Kingdom
  21. Kathmandu, Nepal
  22. New Delhi, India
  23. Maldives
  24. Cancun, Mexico
  25. Mauritius

ABTA names the 10 best destinations to visit in 2025
These destinations are only growing in popularity.
Copenhagen

The travel association ABTA has just unveiled its list of the top 10 destinations to watch in 2025, offering inspiration for those looking to plan their next getaway. In addition to the exciting destinations, ABTA’s latest research reveals that 68% of travelers plan to take an overseas vacation this year, with 45% eager to explore a country they’ve never visited before. If you’re looking for fresh ideas for your next adventure, here are the destinations you should consider in 2025.
Belize

Topping the list is Belize, a compact tropical gem that offers something for every nature lover. With lush rainforests, gorgeous beaches, and inspiring historical sites, Belize is a must-visit destination in 2025. Explore the ancient Mayan ruins of Xunantunich, admire marine life while snorkeling at the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, and immerse yourself in the charming town of San Ignacio. 
Denmark

Want to work remotely in Asia? Taiwan’s digital nomad visa has officially launched
The visa allows you to work remotely in Taiwan for up to six months.
Taiwan

Taiwan has officially joined the growing list of countries offering digital nomad visas, making it easier than ever for remote workers to live and work in the island nation. Launched at the start of this year, Taiwan’s new digital nomad visa allows eligible foreign workers to stay on the island for up to six months, providing a unique opportunity to experience one of Asia’s most popular destinations while continuing remote work.

Currently, U.S. citizens can visit Taiwan on a short-term tourist visa for up to 90 days, according to the U.S. State Department. However, the new visa option offers an extended stay, making it ideal for digital nomads looking to immerse themselves in Taiwan’s rich culture.

Hilton’s Curio Collection arrives in San Francisco with the debut of Timbri Hotel
The new 236-room property made its debut on January 3.
Timbri Hotel

Hilton's Curio Collection has officially expanded into San Francisco with the grand opening of the Timbri Hotel on January 3. Located in the Mid-Market district, this new 236-room hotel is the best new spot in the city. The Timbri Hotel features 6,250 square feet of versatile event space, including a stunning rooftop solarium that offers skyline views. Guests can also enjoy a 2,000-square-foot hospitality suite with its own private terrace, perfect for both business and leisure gatherings.

Thoughtfully designed guest rooms showcase floor-to-ceiling windows, providing expansive views of the city, along with deep soaking tubs and double-panel windows for added comfort and quiet. Modern amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi and minibars stocked with local favorites ensure a comfortable stay.
“City nature” design

