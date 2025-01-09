Tripadvisor reveals the best destinations for 2025

Tripadvisor has unveiled its highly anticipated Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025, highlighting the world’s best destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities as rated by travelers over the past year. The list of the 25 best destinations to visit offers a diverse collection of must-visit spots.

Topping the list is London, United Kingdom, a city where history and modernity collide. From the edgy fashion scene of Shoreditch to the bustling market stalls of Camden and the posh charm of Portobello Road, London offers diverse experiences. Visitors can enjoy a tea bus tour through iconic streets, marvel at the crown jewels at the Tower of London, or savor cuisine at Michelin-starred restaurants.

Bali, Indonesia, claims the second spot with its serene beaches and lush landscapes. Sunbathe on white sands, dive among colorful coral reefs and WWII shipwrecks, or immerse yourself in Balinese culture with dance performances and art in Ubud.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, rounds out the top three. This ultramodern city boasts luxurious hotels (including the tallest hotel in the world), world-class entertainment at the Dubai Opera, and incredible views from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure on Earth.

Representing the United States, New York City secured the 18th spot, known for its skyline, Broadway shows, and iconic landmarks.

The full list of Tripadvisor’s top destinations for 2025