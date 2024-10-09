This African nation topped the list.

Traveling to a new country can be daunting, but encountering friendly locals can significantly ease that stress, making travelers feel welcome and helping them navigate unfamiliar surroundings. In a recent study by digital financial services company Remitly, researchers sought to determine the world’s friendliest nations by surveying over 3,000 participants around the world. They utilized the ‘agreeableness’ section from the Big 5 Personality Test to gauge perceptions of friendliness.

South Africa emerged as the top-ranking country, achieving an impressive score of 34.63 out of 40 in agreeableness. Known for their warmth and hospitality, South Africans often greet strangers with kindness, creating an inviting atmosphere for visitors. There are also eleven official languages spoken in South Africa, making it easier to connect with locals.

Following closely is Greece, scoring 33.71, which can be attributed to the cultural value of ‘philoxenia,’ which translates to ‘hospitality’ and means ‘friend of a stranger’ in Ancient Greek. Rounding out the top three, Croatia earned a score of 33.5, reflecting its tourism-driven economy where locals are eager to make a positive impression on visitors. Croatians are known to be very sociable and willing to engage in long conversations with strangers.

The friendliest countries: The full list

Here’s the full list of the friendliest countries in the world, according to Remitly.