This breathtaking San Diego flower field will transport you to Oz

If you’ve ever dreamed of running through the fields from Wicked and The Wizard of Oz, San Diego has just the place to make those dreams a reality. While Wicked may have been filmed in England, Oz enthusiasts can bring their magical fantasies to life at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in North San Diego. Starting Saturday, March 1, 2025, the fields will bloom into a colorful wonderland, welcoming springtime adventurers from near and far.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch: the details

Spanning 55 acres, The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, just north of San Diego, come alive with Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers each spring, blooming from early March through early May. This stunning display lasts for approximately six to eight weeks, offering visitors a one-of-a-kind experience.

For the 2025 season, the fields will also feature “Glass in Flight” by artist Alex Heveri. This exhibition includes over three dozen glass and steel sculptures of butterflies, dragonflies, bees, and other insects, perfectly complementing the natural beauty of the flowers.

Ticket prices are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors (60+), and military, $17 for children ages 3 to 10, with free admission for children under three. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Season passes are available for $57 for adults, $52 for seniors, and $33 for children. For those wanting to explore the fields in style, wagon tours are offered at $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Additionally, The Flower Fields will dedicate its opening week to support recovery efforts by donating a portion of ticket sales to organizations helping first responders, animal welfare, and fire victims.