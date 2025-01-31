 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

SWISS begins training pilots for this new aircraft

SWISS trains its pilots for new Airbus A350s

By
swiss pilot training a350
SWISS

Starting in February, SWISS will begin training its crewmembers to pilot the Airbus A350. The airline has 10 brand-new A350-900s on order. The first of the planes arrives this summer, and in 2025, the carrier will train over 50 pilots how to fly them. It’s all a part of Swiss International Air Lines’ (SWISS) continual renewal of its fleet.

Pilots will train on full-flight simulators

SWISS A350 Simulator
SWISS A350 Simulator SWISS

SWISS pilots will train on the new Airbus A350 full-flight simulator at Lufthansa Aviation Training Switzerland (LAT CH) in Opfikon near Zurich Airport. The simulator creates a highly realistic environment where pilots can get accustomed to the A350. 

Recommended Videos

The simulator at LAT CH will be used continuously from February into the summer, so crews are prepared for the aircraft’s introduction. When 2026 arrives, the airline will train around 90 pilots yearly. In addition, A350 cabin crew members will be trained at LAT CH starting in March. In 2025, SWISS plans to train 1,800 cabin crew. 

Related

SWISS Chief Operating Officer Oliver Buchhofer said: “The Airbus A350 marks another major milestone for us at SWISS. It underlines our commitment to investing in a state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft fleet; and it will raise both our efficiency and our passenger comfort to further new highs. The arrival of the A350 is special, too, for our pilots who will fly it,” he continues. “A new aircraft type is not just an exciting new professional undertaking: it’s a further landmark in their flying career. And with the start of our A350 simulator training, we’re laying the foundation to put the new twinjet into our scheduled operations later this year.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Qantas made these changes to its frequent flyer program
Qantas makes changes to Frequent Flyer program
qantas frequent flyer program 787

 

Qantas has announced multiple changes to its Frequent Flyer program, with enhanced benefits across the board. Members can soon access additional premium cabin reward seats and accrue even more reward points on each flight. As part of the update, Qantas will raise the price of Classic Reward seats, which haven’t changed in six years.
Qantas will introduce the changes over the next 12 months

Read more
After years of waiting, these European cities will finally be connected by train
Dreaming of visiting both Paris and Milan this year?
Inside of a building with brown walls, Milan, Italy

Are you planning a trip to both Milan and Paris this year? Your travel plans just got a major boost. Trenitalia France has announced the long-awaited return of its Paris-Milan train service, which will resume operations on April 1, 2025. The direct route, which passes through Turin, will once again connect the French and Italian cities, making it easier than ever to experience both iconic cities in one trip.

The service was suspended after a landslide near Maurienne in the French Alps on August 27, 2023, caused significant damage to the route. Now, after extensive repairs and months of anticipation, bookings are officially open, signaling the long-awaited revival of this beloved connection.
The details of the Paris-Milan train

Read more
American Airlines announces plans for 2025
American Airlines plans improvements for 2025
american airlines 2025 plans aircraft exterior aa 737 livery left rear

During American Airlines’ recent fourth-quarter earning call, CEO Robert Isom and other executives highlighted planned upgrades for 2025, including premium lounges, satellite Wi-Fi, new business-class seats, and the recovery of its Philadelphia and Chicago hubs. 
American’s planned upgrades are ready for take-off

American’s CEO Robert Isom said: “The American Airlines team achieved a number of important objectives in 2024. We continue to run a reliable operation, and we are reengineering the business to build an even more efficient airline. That, coupled with our commercial actions, resulted in strong financial performance in the fourth quarter. As we look ahead to this year, American remains well-positioned because of the strength of our network, loyalty and co-branded credit card programs, fleet and operational reliability, and the tremendous work of our team.”

Read more