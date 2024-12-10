 Skip to main content
Southwest is offering 10X points if you do this

Southwest gives 10X points to those who make charity donations

By
Southwest airplane
Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is offering Rapid Rewards members 10X points for donating to select charities. The promotion runs through Monday, December 16, and is part of the airline’s Points for a Purpose program, which provides air travel to charitable organizations. The offer is a win-win for charities and travelers. Here are the details.

Earn 10X points while helping those in need

Southwest seats
Southwest Airlines

The Points for a Purpose program helps community partners who need air travel. To participate, Rapid Rewards members donate their points so organizations can get where they need to go. For this promotion, members receive 10 points for every dollar donated (minimum $25) to the following Points for a Purpose partners: Make-A-Wish, which grants life-changing wishes to ill children; Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster relief provider; and Rescue America, which rescues victims of human trafficking. The donation limit is $1,000 for 10,000 points.

Recommended Videos

Members who donate will receive reward points within 45 days. Rapid Rewards points are good for flights, car rentals, hotels, and more. Even better, there are no blackouts or expiration dates. However, points can’t be used to earn A-List or A-List preferred status or Companion Pass qualification. 

The promotion follows Southwest’s recent changes to its Cash+Points program, which allows members to spend cash and redeem points when booking airfare. The January 1, 2025 update gives members loyalty points for the cash portion of a transaction, as well as additional perks. Previously, members didn’t receive points for the cash portion of a mileage airfare. In addition, cash payments will now count toward earning A-List and A-List Preferred status. The threshold for A-List is 20 one-way flights or 35,000 loyalty points. The requirement for A-List Preferred is 40 flights or 70,000 loyalty points. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
