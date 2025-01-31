 Skip to main content
Qantas announces seasonal snow flights to this Asian country

Qantas announces winter flights to Japan

By
Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan
Next winter, Qantas will begin a seasonal route to Hokkaido, Japan’s powder fields. The flight goes from Sydney to Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport from December 15, 2025 through March 28, 2026. Sapporo will be Qantas’ 100th destination.

Japan’s powder fields attract snow enthusiasts worldwide

Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan
Hokkaido is Japan’s northernmost island, famous for its low-angle powder runs, widely spaced trees, and dry snow. Qantas’ new route takes snow enthusiasts there, where resorts like Niseko and Rusutsu await. The trip will be aboard an Airbus A330-200 aircraft and will offer over 20,000 seats during the northern ski season.

Flight QF107 will embark from Sydney three times weekly, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The flight takes 10 hours and 50 minutes, departing Sydney in the morning and arriving in Japan in the early evening. The Airbus A330-200 provides 27 business class suites in a 1-2-1 setup, and 228 economy seats. 

The Sapporo flight is Qantas’ fourth route to Japan, joining two daily flights from Sydney to Tokyo Haneda, and daily trips from Brisbane and Melbourne to Tokyo Narita. Additionally, Qantas is the only airline joining Tokyo with Australia’s three largest cities. 

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said: “We know Sapporo is an extremely popular winter destination for Aussies who love the snow and we’re excited to make it even easier for them to reach Hokkaido’s world-class ski resorts with a direct fight from Sydney.  These new flights will save passengers hours of travel time compared to connecting in Tokyo or other cities and give them more time to enjoy on the slopes.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
