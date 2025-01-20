Icelandic airline PLAY has springtime deals to these destinations

Europe offers sights and experiences for the modern adventurer, from Iceland’s fjords to Amsterdam’s canals. But peak season crowds can detract from a trip, with open avenues replaced by hoards of visitors. That’s why springtime is the perfect time to visit, a shoulder season with ample space to explore.

Low-cost Icelandic airline, PLAY, has a limited-time deal for just that, with one-way fares to Iceland, Copenhagen, and more starting at $99. Here are the details.

Recommended Videos

A one-way ticket to Iceland for only $99

The sale starts today and lasts through January 26th. One-way flights to Iceland start at $99, and one-way trips to Copenhagen, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, and Berlin begin at $129. The prices are valid when booked as a round-trip route, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The fares include taxes and fees, but not seat selection or baggage allowances.

Flights are available from:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

New York Stewart International Airport (SWF)

Destinations consist of:

Iceland (KEF), Paris (CDG), London (STN), Berlin (BER), Dublin (DUB), and Copenhagen (CPH)

Valid travel dates:

• BWI to Iceland, Copenhagen, London, Amsterdam, and Paris: February 3 through April 15 and April 29 through May 26

• BWI to Iceland, Berlin, and Dublin: February 4-16, March 3-16, March 18 through April 13, April 27 through May 11, May 13-26

• BOS to Iceland, Copenhagen, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dublin: February 5 through March 26, March 28 through April 9, April 25-30, May 2-7, May 9-28, 2025

• SWF to Iceland, Copenhagen, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dublin: February 1-6, February 8-12, February 15-20, February 22 through April 9, April 17 through May 30