You can renew your passport online if you act quickly

Make sure you act fast

A person holding up their passport in an airport.
Global Residence Index / Unsplash

In a move aimed at streamlining the often cumbersome process of passport renewals, the Department of State (DOS) has launched a beta version of its updated online passport renewal system. This new program is a significant step forward, offering eligible American citizens the convenience of renewing their passports online. 

Acting quickly will be essential for those looking to renew their passports. To ensure a smooth rollout and monitor the system’s performance, the DOS is limiting the number of applications accepted daily. The online system will be accessible for a limited window each day, opening at midday Eastern Time and closing once the daily application cap is reached. The beta phase is being used so the DOS can fine-tune the system, ensuring it can efficiently handle the demand.

Online passport renewal: the requirements

passport sitting on top of white paper
Nicole Geri / Unsplash

To qualify for online passport renewal, you must meet all of the following requirements:

  • Your passport is or was valid for 10 years, and you are age 25 or older.
  • The passport you are renewing was issued between 2009 and 2015, or over 9 years, but less than 15 years from the date you plan to submit your application.
  • You are not changing your name, gender, date of birth, or place of birth.
  • You are not traveling internationally for at least 8 weeks from the date you submit your application.
  • You are applying for a regular passport. Renewing a special issuance (diplomatic, official, service) passport is not available online.
  • You live in the United States.
  • You have your passport with you, and it is not damaged. Additionally, your passport has not been previously reported as lost or stolen.
  • You can pay using a credit or debit card.
  • You can upload a digital passport photo.
  • You are aware that the passport you are renewing will be canceled after you submit your application.

How to renew your passport online

U.S. passport book
Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash

These are the steps to follow when using the Department of State’s new beta system.

  1. Confirm requirements: Ensure you meet the above requirements.
  2.  Create account: Visit MyTravel.gov to create your account.
  3. Start application: Log in to begin your renewal application.
  4. Enter passport info: Have your current passport handy to enter details like the passport number and expiration date.
  5. Enter travel plans: Provide details of any upcoming travel to prioritize processing.
  6. Upload digital photo: Ensure your photo meets the DOS requirements: color, taken within six months, plain background, full-face view.
  7. Sign and pay: Review your application, digitally sign, and make the payment using a credit or debit card.
  8. Enroll in email updates: Opt in for email notifications to track your application status.

Other ways to renew your passport

a blurred photo of a passport
nappy / Pexels

If you prefer not to use the online system or don’t meet the online renewal requirements, you can renew your passport by mail. To renew your passport by mail, you typically only need Form DS-82, a passport photo, a passport fee, and your most recent passport. 

You cannot renew your passport by mail if any of the following conditions apply. Instead, you must apply for a new passport in person using Form DS-11:

  • The passport was issued before the age of 16
  • The passport was issued over 15 years ago
  • The passport is damaged, lost, or stolen
  • You’ve undergone a name change

