You'll still have to deal with the holiday crowds at the airport though

Most people don’t have a passport. According to the U.S. Census, only 35% of Americans do. If you’re one of them, don’t worry — it’s easier than ever to get one.

Whether you’ve been putting off the passport application process because it’s too much of a hassle or you’re just not sure where to start, we can help you get a new passport stress-free before the new year.

In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about how to get a passport and how ItsEasy.com can be your trusted concierge throughout the process.

How long does it take to get a passport?

Routine passport processing takes 7-10 weeks, but you can pay for expedited processing to get your passport in 3-5 weeks.

If you’re applying for a passport renewal, the processing time is generally faster, with renewals typically taking 4-6 weeks. You can renew your passport if it’s expired or expires within the next six months.

What do you need to get a passport?

With the extensive wait time, you’d think getting a passport would be a complex and arduous process — but it’s actually pretty simple. All you need is a few basic documents and a willingness to follow a few steps.

Here’s a general overview of what you need to get a passport:

Proof of U.S. citizenship: You'll need an original or certified copy of your birth certificate, Certificate of Naturalization, or Consular Report of Birth Abroad. If you can't find it, you can request a certified copy from the vital records office in the state where you were born.

Proof of identity: You'll also need a valid (read: not expired) government-issued photo ID, like a driver's license or state ID.

Passport photo: You'll need a recent passport photo that meets the guidelines listed on the U.S. Department of State website.

Completed passport application form: You'll need to fill out Form DS-11, which can be completed online or printed and filled out by hand.

Payment: Finally, you'll need payment. This can be done online using a credit or debit card, check, or money order. The exact amount will depend on the type of passport you're applying for and any additional expedited processing fees.

Getting your passport with ItsEasy.com

If you’re in a hurry to get your passport before the end of the year, ItsEasy.com can help you expedite the process. This online travel concierge offers multiple services to help you get in the air and on your way sans stress.

Here are some of the benefits of using ItsEasy.com:

Thorough review of application documents and photos

Round-trip standard trackable shipping labels

Special government barcoded application forms

PPP – Perfect Passport Photos

24/7/365 live customer service

Daily status processing updates

Complimentary passport renewal reminders

ItsEasy Visa Widget

Lost Passport Alert

U.S. Passport Cards that are Real ID-compliant

Ability to apply for a second passport

Travel Visa Services for $99 plus government fees

Sure, you can apply for a passport independently, but ItsEasy.com takes the guesswork out of the process.

Their team of experts meticulously reviews every document, ensuring your passport photo meets the strictest standards. They even provide government-barcoded application forms to expedite processing and inform you of your passport status at every step.

