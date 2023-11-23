 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

How to get a passport: This company acts as your concierge and eliminates travel stress

You'll still have to deal with the holiday crowds at the airport though

Tabitha Britt
By
passport and vintage camera on a world map
Pamjpat / Pixabay

Most people don’t have a passport. According to the U.S. Census, only 35% of Americans do. If you’re one of them, don’t worry — it’s easier than ever to get one.

Whether you’ve been putting off the passport application process because it’s too much of a hassle or you’re just not sure where to start, we can help you get a new passport stress-free before the new year.

Recommended Videos

In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about how to get a passport and how ItsEasy.com can be your trusted concierge throughout the process.

Person holding passport
kieferpix / Canva Pro / Getty Images

How long does it take to get a passport?

Routine passport processing takes 7-10 weeks, but you can pay for expedited processing to get your passport in 3-5 weeks.

Related

If you’re applying for a passport renewal, the processing time is generally faster, with renewals typically taking 4-6 weeks. You can renew your passport if it’s expired or expires within the next six months.

What do you need to get a passport?

With the extensive wait time, you’d think getting a passport would be a complex and arduous process — but it’s actually pretty simple. All you need is a few basic documents and a willingness to follow a few steps.

Here’s a general overview of what you need to get a passport:

  • Proof of U.S. citizenship: You’ll need an original or certified copy of your birth certificate, Certificate of Naturalization, or Consular Report of Birth Abroad. If you can’t find it, you can request a certified copy from the vital records office in the state where you were born.
  • Proof of identity: You’ll also need a valid (read: not expired) government-issued photo ID, like a driver’s license or state ID.
  • Passport photo: You’ll need a recent passport photo that meets the guidelines listed on the U.S. Department of State website.
  • Completed passport application form: You’ll need to fill out Form DS-11, which can be completed online or printed and filled out by hand.
  • Payment: Finally, you’ll need payment. This can be done online using a credit or debit card, check, or money order. The exact amount will depend on the type of passport you’re applying for and any additional expedited processing fees.
ItsEasy.com passport app
ItsEasy.com / ItsEasy.com

Getting your passport with ItsEasy.com

If you’re in a hurry to get your passport before the end of the year, ItsEasy.com can help you expedite the process. This online travel concierge offers multiple services to help you get in the air and on your way sans stress.

Here are some of the benefits of using ItsEasy.com:

  • Thorough review of application documents and photos
  • Round-trip standard trackable shipping labels
  • Special government barcoded application forms
  • PPP – Perfect Passport Photos
  • 24/7/365 live customer service
  • Daily status processing updates
  • Complimentary passport renewal reminders
  • ItsEasy Visa Widget
  • Lost Passport Alert
  • U.S. Passport Cards that are Real ID-compliant
  • Ability to apply for a second passport
  • Travel Visa Services for $99 plus government fees

Sure, you can apply for a passport independently, but ItsEasy.com takes the guesswork out of the process.

Their team of experts meticulously reviews every document, ensuring your passport photo meets the strictest standards. They even provide government-barcoded application forms to expedite processing and inform you of your passport status at every step.

Editors' Recommendations

Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt
Freelance Writer
Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist.
Southwest Airlines copies Delta and makes a checked luggage change you’re really going to like
Air travel is hard enough without lost luggage
A Southwest Airplane takes off on the tarmac

 

When trying to find the best bang for your buck in an airline ticket, piecing together baggage fees, seat fees, ticket levels, hidden fees, and departure/arrival times leaves many people flustered by the time a ticket is actually purchased. Southwest Airlines has been popular for years thanks to its dedication to making flying both simple and affordable. 

Read more
United Airlines’ new boarding process saves time, but may annoy you
What do the United boarding groups mean now? 
A passenger scans their boarding pass prior to boarding the plane.

No matter how many new travel hacks emerge on the internet, there’s one aspect of travel that remains an inescapable pain: boarding. Getting dozens (or hundreds) of people into their seats in a timely manner can easily be prolonged by inevitable things like sitting in the wrong seat, putting bags in overhead bins, or standing in the wrong boarding group line. When trying to keep flights on time and customers satisfied, a lengthy boarding process can cause unnecessary delays. United Airlines is looking to minimize these long boarding times with the re-introduction of its WILMA boarding order. 

Using this method, passengers board window-to-aisle, which will save an estimated average of two minutes per flight. Ground time runs United around $100 a minute, so every minute saved will create attractive savings across all flights. 

Read more
TSA Precheck and TSA Global Entry are must-haves, but there’s a third critical program you should join ASAP
The STEP program may actually save your life
People walking through an airport with large windows in the background

Traveling should be an adventure — and if your safety is in question when traveling abroad, those adventures might have to come to an abrupt halt. While most international travelers are familiar with programs like TSA Precheck and TSA Global Entry, there's a third United States government program that helps Americans traveling out of the country called the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). If you're abroad and the unthinkable happens — injury, illness, a lost passport, or even a global emergency — it's one step you'll be glad you took. 

What is STEP?
Enrolling in STEP isn't just about being informed; it's about staying connected in times of need. And it's free. When you sign up, you receive real-time updates, country-specific travel advisories, and information about U.S. embassy events. It's a personalized safety net that also keeps you in the loop about the area where you're traveling to, whether there's a safety concern or just an embassy-hosted town hall meeting. 

Read more