 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Don’t expect to get a good night’s sleep at these popular vacation spots

Bring the noise canceling headphones

By
Hong Kong
carloyuen / Pixabay

A recent study by Onebed has identified the top tourist destinations where a peaceful night’s sleep might be the hardest to find. Based on factors such as noise levels, poor hotel sleep reviews, and tourist volume, the study highlights destinations notorious for sleep disruptions.

Hong Kong tops the list as the most sleep-challenging destination, with an overwhelming 73% of negative hotel reviews citing poor sleep quality, largely due to its noise levels.

Recommended Videos

Cancun, Mexico, follows closely, where lively nightlife and elevated noise make restful sleep elusive for many visitors.

Related

Las Vegas, known for its constant flow of tourists– over 40 million annually– and 24/7 entertainment, also ranks high, with late-night noise and clubs staying open until 4 a.m. contributing to its sleep challenges.

The full list

Hotel room bed
Pexels / Pixabay

The top 10 tourist destinations where a good night’s sleep is hardest to find are as follows:

  1. Hong Kong
  2. Cancun, Mexico
  3. Las Vegas, Nevada
  4. Shanghai, China
  5. Istanbul, Turkey
  6. Marrakech, Morocco
  7. Cairo, Egypt
  8. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  9. Paris, France
  10. Rome, Italy

Shanghai, China, ranks high on the list due to noise levels reaching 85 dBA, and 62% of negative reviews from 4-star hotels focused on sleep quality. With nightlife stretching until 5 a.m., finding rest in this bustling city proves difficult for many.

Cairo, Egypt, comes in 7th place with a poor air quality index of 138 AQI and 57% of negative sleep reviews. Rome, Italy, rounds out the list with 56% of hotel sleep reviews being negative. Also, Rome’s nightlife, which continues until 4 a.m., makes restful nights hard to come by in the Eternal City.

Dylan Tollemache, Co-Founder and CEO of Onebed, commented on the findings, saying, “Quality sleep is essential, yet it’s often overlooked when planning a trip. It’s surprising to see just how much noise and nightlife can impact sleep quality in popular destinations. Places like Hong Kong and Cancun may be on many bucket lists, but the reality of trying to sleep in these lively cities can be quite different. What stands out is how even a city’s charm and energy can sometimes mean compromising on a good night’s rest—something travelers might not anticipate when booking their stay.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
The gorgeous Colorado national parks you can’t miss
Check out these Colorado National Parks
best colorado national parks and monuments michael kirsh ae9fymbd4q unsplash

You can't throw a stone without hitting something beautiful in Colorado, from the sweeping views of the Denver skyline to the dazzling vistas of the state's top ski resorts. But for a truly unadulterated experience in the state's most iconic landscapes, the national parks are the way to go.
Here's a quick rundown of the four Colorado national parks you can visit. These parks offer unique attractions like pristine alpine lakes, ancient cliff dwellings, and towering sand dunes.
You can visit your top choice or make a road trip to visit them all. Either way, you won't be disappointed—each of these parks shines year-round.

1. Rocky Mountain National Park

Read more
A new report ranks Europe’s cleanest swimming spots
New reports ranks Europe's cleanest swimming spots
Swimmers at Lara Beach, Cyprus

A recent report by the European Environment Agency (EEA) is good news for water-goers: the majority of swimming sites have “excellent” water quality. From inland swimming holes to ocean access points, the EU features clean H20 almost everywhere. Let’s take a closer look at the data.
From the seas to the hills, European swimmers get pure H20
Lake Wörthersee, Austria Branislav Knappek via Unsplash

The EEA and the European Commission performed the study to help swimmers find the cleanest bathing waters. To do that, the report focused on monitoring bacteria instead of general water quality. The results showed that swimmers can enjoy clean, healthy H20 across the EU.

Read more
The best golf courses in Michigan: Grab a tee time at these great spots
The best golf courses in Michigan are all open to the general public with no membership needed
The Bluffs course at Arcadia Bluffs Golf Course.

Michigan is a golf mecca for those who want courses that will be challenging for any skill level while offering the most beautiful views of the state's lakes. Having over 650 public courses to enjoy the view of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan doesn't hurt. If you want to find out what kind of golfer you are, these are the best golf courses in Michigan to help you know where you stand.
Forest Dunes Golf Club

Tee up at all of these at Forest Dunes Golf Club and see which one gives you a better time.
Forest Dunes
The 1973 Open Champ Tom Weiskopf designed this gorgeous course in the Huron National Forest. The front 9 takes you through the woods, and the back 9 is all about the sand dunes and water features. If, by some chance, you need it, there is a 19th hole to settle score disputes.
The Loop
The Loop was designed by architect Tom Doak in an attempt to impress the owners of the club. He did it by calling on the inspirational Scottish links courses to build a reversible golf course. Players go back and forth along the Red and Black fairways on alternate days, using the same 18 holes in a loop.

Read more