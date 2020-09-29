  1. Travel

Could This Remodeled School Bus be the Skoolie Adventure of Your Dreams?

By

Thanks to the pandemic, American travelers are more stir-crazy now than ever. Many are looking to creative outlets to get their travel fix, which is why everything from camping to road-tripping is on the rise. If you’ve been itching to escape to the open road, but vanlifing isn’t quite your speed, a “skoolie” might be just what you need. One Vegas-based company has joined the movement by converting disused school buses into modern, Instagram-worthy adventure rigs.

Skoolie

Mybushotel is taking vanlifing to the next level. Instead of repurposing ordinary work vans, the company revives iconic, glossy yellow school buses into beautiful homes on wheels. From the outside, the bones of each Mybushotel bus are instantly recognizable, except for a bold coat of fresh paint and solar panels on the roof. Inside, however, each bus becomes something entirely different. “Every square inch of the skoolies we build is up to convenience, comfort, functionality, and aestheticism,” the company touts on its website. Every model is gutted down to the raw metal, then built back up with the help of interior designers, cabinetmakers, metalworkers, and professional artisans. The result is a bright, modern space awash in rich hardwoods, plush upholstery, and high-end fixtures. Plus, every model retains most of the original skylights and rows of windows lining both sides of the bus.

Each bus in Mybushotel’s lineup — all with names like Leon, Natasha, and Marius — is designed for full-time living. A dining area near the front offers seating for up to four. The adjacent kitchenette provides all the essentials to cook for an entire family, including a cooktop, a compact fridge, and a sink with running water. Ample cabinetry and counter space allow for storage and food prep on the go. In the middle of each bus is a complete wet bath with a working toilet and a stand-up shower. At the rear lies the bedroom which, depending on the specific model, accommodates two in a full-sized bed or an entire family in stacked bunks.

1 of 5
mybushotel skoolie adventure bus news 2
mybushotel skoolie adventure bus news 3
mybushotel skoolie adventure bus news 4
mybushotel skoolie adventure bus news 5
mybushotel skoolie adventure bus news 6

The concept of the skoolie dates back to at least the 1960s. Repurposing old school buses makes economical and environmental sense. By most estimates, 500,000 school buses are currently in service in the U.S. After a relatively short life, most are cannibalized for parts or left to rust in a junkyard. With a little creativity and mechanical know-how, it’s possible to bring them back to life for at least another 100,000 miles.

Mybushotel’s entry-level Natasha is priced at $45,000, while other models top $60,000. For customers with something more specific in mind, the company also offers custom builds. While they aren’t exactly cheap, they’re more affordable than most comparable RVs. Plus, they’re guaranteed to look unlike anything else on the road or at the campground. Anyone interested in trying before they buy can opt to rent a Mybushotel from the company’s Vegas office.

If the vanlife is more your speed, check out Ready Set Van’s off-grid-ready electric campervans.

Editors' Recommendations

25 Netflix Shows to Binge Right Now

best netflix shows ratched

It’s Gauley Season And The Single Best Day Of Whitewater Rafting In North America

gauley rafting

The Best Cheap Motorcycle Helmet Deals for September 2020

best cheap motorcycle helmet deals

These Are the Best Cheap Bicycle Deals for October 2020

Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain Bike

Social Distance in Style at Australia’s Luxurious Lilypad Floating Villa

Lilypad Floating Villa

How to Properly Clean and Stow Your Travel Gear

clean store travel gear luggage closet

Airplane Seating Could Look Very Different in the Wake of COVID-19

Bio-Detection Dogs Could Sniff Out COVID-19 Among Air Travelers

Kruger Shalati Train Lodge Is a Luxury Boutique Hotel Atop a South African Bridge

Tips for Planning the Perfect Socially-Distant Road Trip

Go Ahead, Get Lost in Map Land

maps

Some Countries Consider Health Passports for Travelers, But There’s a Catch

united states passport

After COVID-19, Travel Bubbles Could Be the First Step for Travelers

travel bubble map magnifying glass

Iceland’s Panorama Glass Lodge Could Be the Perfect Base for Quarantining

Japan Considers Subsidizing Travelers’ Vacation Expenses