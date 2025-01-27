 Skip to main content
Michelin Guide picks the world’s hottest food spots for 2025

Two American cities made the list this year.

By
Stubborn Seed
Stubborn Seed / Stubborn Seed

Michelin has unveiled its much-anticipated 2025 guide, spotlighting the world’s most exciting food destinations for the year ahead. While a handful of U.S. cities earned their place, Asia dominated the rankings, with four of the ten featured cities showcasing the region’s growing influence on the international dining landscape. Here’s a closer look at the destinations that food lovers won’t want to miss.

Michelin’s top American destinations

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue

The Michelin Guide’s 2025 list highlights two standout food destinations in the United States: Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida.

Austin, Texas earned its spot with a thriving culinary scene featuring 44 MICHELIN Guide restaurants. Famous for its barbecue, the city is home to iconic spots like Franklin Barbecue and newly MICHELIN-Starred favorites such as La Barbecue, LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, and InterStellar BBQ. Beyond barbecue, Michelin shines a spotlight on Austin’s farm-to-table movement, with celebrated eateries like Emmer & Rye and Dai Due showcasing the city’s dedication to fresh, local ingredients.

Miami, Florida joins the list with 64 MICHELIN Guide restaurants, celebrated for its vibrant multicultural food scene. Michelin highlights Miami’s fresh seafood offerings and rich neighborhood cooking in areas like Little Havana and Little Haiti. Standout restaurants include Elcielo, known for its innovative approach to Colombian cuisine, and Stubborn Seed, which brings bold, modern flavors to the table.

The top food destinations of 2025: the full list

Stubborn Seed
Stubborn Seed

These are the best worldwide cities for foodies to visit in 2025.

  • Austin, Texas, United States
  • Miami, Florida, United States
  • Mexico City, Mexico
  • Bangkok, Koh Samui and Phuket, Thailand
  • Osaka, Japan
  • Fujian, China
  • Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Vienna, Austria
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Bath, England

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
