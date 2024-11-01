Check out this luxury travel collection from two loved brands

In a high-profile collaboration, Kith, the iconic New York-based lifestyle brand, teamed up with renowned luxury travel brand TUMI to launch an exclusive collection of premium travel bags and accessories. This partnership combines TUMI’s functional, high-performance designs with Kith’s unique, fashion-forward aesthetic. The result is a sleek, travel-ready line that showcases both brands’ commitment to quality, style, and innovation, appealing to the modern traveler seeking style without sacrificing practicality.

Ronnie Fieg, Founder, CEO, and Creative Director of Kith, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Finding the right partner to create durable, stylish, and timeless products was non-negotiable. These are all qualities that TUMI embodies. They’re best in class in the luggage space, and their team shares the same love for product that I do. Creating this collection with them and seeing this product executed at the highest level was a rewarding process.”

The Kith for TUMI collection

The collection spotlights TUMI’s signature 19 Degree design, celebrated for its sleek, contoured aluminum exterior, now blended with Kith’s iconic monogram and carefully curated color palette. Featuring four standout luggage pieces – including a rolling trunk and international carry-on – each item is available in stylish shades like Asteroid, Cavan, Plaster, and Quicksand. Plus, the pieces are complete with TSA-approved locks, retractable handles, and custom packing cubes to streamline organization.

More than luggage

Extending beyond just luggage, the line also includes compact travel essentials like a sling bag, watch case, iPhone 15 Pro case, and a Kith-branded foldable magnetic charger and power adapter, all harmonized with Kith’s iconic hues and minimalist design.

The Kith for TUMI collection is now available at Kith locations and online at kith.com.