JetBlue upgrades summer travel with these new routes

JetBlue adds summer routes to Boston, Honduras, and more

By
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Jair Pineda via Unsplash / Unsplash

For the summer of 2025, JetBlue will offer more flights to more destinations, helping passengers experience their travel dreams. The new offerings are part of the airline’s JetForward strategy, which includes bolstering its East Coast leisure network. Here’s what’s being added.

The new routes include U.S. cities and international destinations

Nova Scotia sailing
Nova Scotia, Canada Jamie Morrison via Unsplash

The summer of 2025 offerings consist of debut flights to Nova Scotia, Canada, and San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Also on the menu are several U.S. cities. All are currently available for booking.

New flights from Boston Logan International Airport (via JetBlue):

Destination city: Debut Frequency
Wilmington, NC (ILM) April 30, 2025 1x daily, summer seasonal
Norfolk, VA (ORF) April 30, 2025 1x daily, summer seasonal
Islip, New York (ISP) April 30, 2025 1x daily, summer seasonal
Madrid, Spain (MAD)*+ May 22, 2025 1x daily, summer seasonal
Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI)+ May 22, 2025 1x daily, summer seasonal
Traverse City, MI (TVC) June 5, 2025 3x weekly, summer seasonal
Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada (YHZ) June 26, 2025 1x daily, summer seasonal

Beyond Boston, JetBlue will strengthen its New England offerings, with flights out of Hartford, CT and Provide, RI to New York’s JFK airport. Additionally, service from Hartford to Fort Myers and Providence to Tampa will change from winter seasonal to year-round status.

The airline will also expand service from the New York area, with flights to Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and even Honduras. The new schedule includes (via JetBlue):

Destination: New York Area Airport: Launch Date: Frequency:
Washington D.C. (DCA) John F. Kennedy Intl. (JFK) March 30, 2025 1x daily, year-round
Boston, MA (BOS) Long Island MacArthur (ISP) April 30, 2025 1x daily, summer seasonal
Tampa, FL (TPA) LaGuardia (LGA) April 30, 2025 2x daily, year-round
Hartford, CT (BDL) John F. Kennedy Intl. (JFK) April 30, 2025 1x daily, year-round
Burbank, CA (BUR) John F. Kennedy Intl. (JFK) April 30, 2025 1x daily, summer seasonal
Detroit, MI (DTW) John F. Kennedy Intl. (JFK) April 30, 2025 1x daily, year-round
Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) John F. Kennedy Intl. (JFK) April 30, 2025 1x daily, year-round
Providence, RI (PVD) John F. Kennedy Intl. (JFK) April 30, 2025 1x daily, year-round
Los Angeles, CA (LAX) Newark Liberty Intl. (EWR) April 30, 2025 3x daily, summer seasonal
San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP)* John F. Kennedy Intl. (JFK) June 12, 2025 1x daily, year-round
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ)* Newark Liberty Intl. (EWR) June 12, 2025 1-2x daily, summer seasonal

To expand its Caribbean offerings, JetBlue will add a daily flight from Guatemala City to Fort Lauderdale on April 30. That’s in addition to its current Guatemala City route to New York’s JFK. 

Daniel Shurz, JetBlue’s Head of Revenue, Network, and Enterprise Planning, said: “We continue to focus on growing our leisure network in Boston by introducing more incredible new summer seasonal markets. We know customers across New England love taking advantage of JetBlue’s great service and competitive fares for their summer vacations, and we think each of these will be extremely popular for our loyal customers in the region.”

He added: “With these new destinations and routes, JetBlue is introducing even more travelers to our industry-leading service, strengthening our position in New York and as the East Coast’s leisure airline. We’re excited to build on our momentum, offering customers across the Northeast and beyond even more travel opportunities.”

