This ski destination airport just underwent a nature-inspired renovation

Jackson Hole is a world-class mountain destination sought after by skiers and snowboarders around the world. With the Teton Range setting the stage, visitors get treated to challenging terrain, incredible vistas, and Old West authenticity. Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) offers a direct route into the Tetons, and it just underwent a nature-inspired renovation that smooths out travel and takes inspiration from the surrounding national park.

Jackson Hole Airport’s new look blends with the surroundings

CLB Architects of Jackson, Wyoming handled the 75,000-square-foot terminal redesign, which added convenience, flow, and a nature-inspired appearance. JAC is the only airport within a National Park, and CLB aimed to make it meld with the mountains via a re-envisioned structure. Other additions include a new restaurant/bar, two more gates, a revised baggage claim with snack bar/retail, and a gift shop.

The new structure is composed of long-spanning Douglas fir glulam beams, rough-hewn log columns, and lightweight steel and meets the strict height and area requirements imposed by the National Park. Inside, a mammoth fireplace awaits, surrounded by artwork and creating a “living room” for the town. Those needing to refuel can visit a grab-and-go counter or enjoy a relaxed dining area served by a commercial kitchen, with full views of the Teton Range alongside.

Since the airport hosts around 800,000 travelers annually, the interior is composed of durable materials that are made to last. Details include polished concrete floors, lumber elements that evoke the American West, a quartzite wall, and indirect up-lighting for an atmospheric mood. Together, the new elements blend the qualities of “home” and a “travel hub”.