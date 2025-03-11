 Skip to main content
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa celebrates 45 years with exclusive deals

Aloha to savings

By
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
Hyatt

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, a beloved Hawaiian destination known for its rich heritage and gorgeous location on Ka‘anapali Beach, is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2025. For over four decades, the resort has been a symbol of luxury in the area, offering guests an incredible island experience.

To mark this milestone, the resort is unveiling a series of exclusive deals, exciting on-site activities, and special social media giveaways, ensuring both guests and locals can join in on the celebration and enjoy the magic of Maui in a whole new way.

For 45 years, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has been a place where guests come to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments,” said Fred Findlen, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “From weddings and anniversaries to family vacations and personal milestones, we’ve been honored to be part of so many special occasions. As we look ahead to 2025, we invite families and travelers to make us a part of their traditions, creating new memories while experiencing the warmth, beauty, and aloha spirit of Maui.”

The 45th anniversary offer

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
Hyatt

To celebrate 45 years of excellence, the resort is offering an exclusive anniversary deal that’s too good to miss. Available to book until June 30, 2025, for travel through November 3, 2025, with a minimum three-night stay, this special offer includes:

  • 15% off standard rates
  • Daily buffet breakfast at Swan Court
  • $45 daily resort credit
  • $45 off each adult Drums of the Pacific Lu‘au admission
  • $45 credit on a family beach photography session with Grins2Go
  • $45 off cabana or daybed rentals

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, simply use the code ’45YRS’ when booking.

The 45th anniversary activities

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
Hyatt

Hyatt Regency Maui is also offering a wide range of exciting events throughout the year. One standout event is Aloha Plate and Pours, a quarterly dining series where Chef Ryan Ferguson collaborates with other talented Maui chefs, each adding their own signature style to dishes, paired with locally crafted beverages. Guests can also enjoy the Maui Poke History and Tasting Class every Thursday at Japengo, where resort chefs lead a live demonstration and tasting of freshly prepared poke.

Additionally, the Aloha Friday Market is held weekly from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the open-air Atrium Lobby. Local artisans and vendors showcase their expertly crafted handmade jewelry, artwork, Hawaiian carvings, and one-of-a-kind island-inspired gifts.

